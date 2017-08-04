DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited / Key word(s): Insolvency Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited: Winding-Up and Dissolution of the Company 04-Aug-2017 / 20:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notice* *Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited* *(the "Company")* 75,000,000 euro Series A 7.375 per cent. Non-cumulative Non-voting Preferred Securities having the benefit of a support agreement entered into with HYPO ALPE-ADRIA-BANK INTERNATIONAL AG (formerly: HYPO ALPE-ADRIA-BANK AG) ISIN: DE0006949555 (the "Preferred Securities") current outstanding principal amount: EUR 36,540,900 *Winding-Up and Dissolution of the Company * *4 August 2017* As previously announced on 9 February 2017, the sole holder of all of the ordinary shares of the Company, HETA Asset Resolution AG ("HETA", formerly "HYPO ALPE-ADRIA-BANK INTERNATIONAL AG"), had informed the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), by written notice, that HETA had gone into liquidation within the meaning of the Company's articles of association and that HETA intended to pass a special resolution to put the Company into a summary winding-up. The Board met today to consider the contents of a letter dated 8 February 2017 from HETA together with legal opinions under Austrian law, English law and Jersey law. The Board concluded that Heta is indeed in liquidation, dissolution or winding up within the meaning of the Company's articles of association and that, under such circumstances, the Board was required to approve the summary winding-up of the Company. The Board was satisfied that the Company has no assets and no liabilities. Accordingly, the Board approved the summary winding-up of the Company and HETA adopted a special resolution in writing approving the winding-up of the Company. The Company will be dissolved following the filing of the relevant documents at the Jersey Companies Registry. The Preferred Securities will be cancelled upon dissolution of the Company. No liquidator will be appointed, no assets will be realized, no debts will be discharged and no liquidation proceeds will be distributed. 04-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited 13 Castle Street JE4 5UT St Helier Jersey ISIN: DE0006949555 WKN: DE00069495 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg End of Announcement DGAP News Service 599047 04-Aug-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2017 14:51 ET (18:51 GMT)