TOKYO, Aug 7, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has decided to acquire assets concerning Sublimation-recrystallization Method to manufacture silicon carbide (SiC) wafers from Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) and Nippon Steel & Sumikin Materials Co., Ltd. (NSMAT) by around the end of January 2018.When compared with the mainstream silicon-based semiconductors, SiC-based power devices can operate under high-temperature, high-voltage, and high-current conditions, while substantially reducing energy loss. These features enable the production of smaller, lighter, and more energy efficient next-generation power control modules. On the other hand, development of full-SiC-based power modules including MOSFET (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor) requires SiC wafers with fewer crystal defects and further cost reduction.SDK initiated research and development of SiC epitaxial wafers in 2005, and now produces and sells 3,000 epitaxial wafers per month*. This time, SDK aims to improve the quality of its products through the acquisition of assets currently owned by Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Group.In its ongoing medium-term business plan "Project 2020+," SDK positions its business to produce and sell SiC epitaxial wafers for power devices as "Advantage-establishing" business. SDK will further strengthen its product development and supply system for SiC epitaxial wafers, aiming to contribute to the spread of SiC-based power devices.Note:*This number is based on a conversion into SiC epitaxial wafers for power devices having withstanding voltage of 1,200 V.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.