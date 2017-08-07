Transhipment during July 2017 in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) remained high. 671 thousand tons of petroleum products were reloaded into its storage tanks during July 2017, i.e. grater by 21.6 per cent compared to July 2016, when 552 thousand tons were reloaded. The increased number of clients and their transit cargos reflected the increase in transhipment volume.



During the first seven months of 2017 the Company in total reloaded 3,933 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or less by 21.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 when 4,977 thousand tons were reloaded. The decline in transhipment volume is related with reduction of transit cargos from Belorussia refineries, which are currently recovering and new transhipment volumes from alternative sources was attracted.



In July 2017 in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal of the Company 1,668 thousand MWh of the natural gas were re-gasified and supplied to the natural gas transmission system, while in July 2016 - 1,012 thousand MWh. During the first seven months of 2017 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 6,536 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2016 - 10,220 thousand MWh). The LNG terminal activity level is lower in relation with lower capacities ordered by the terminal users.



The preliminary sales revenues for July 2017 of Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals comprise EUR 3.4 million and are less by 41.7 percent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 2.4 million). The preliminary sales revenues for January-July 2017 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 20.8 million and are less by 19.4 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 25.8 million).



The preliminary sales revenues of the Company's LNG Terminal for July 2017 comprise EUR 5.5 million (July 2016 - EUR 5.5 million). These revenues comprise from the part of security supplement dedicated for compensation of LNG terminal exploitation expenses, as well as regasification and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenues of the LNG terminal for the first seven months of 2017 comprise EUR 40.5 million and increased by 2.3 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 39.6 million).



Total preliminary sales revenues of the Company for the first seven months of 2017 comprise EUR 61.3 million, i.e. 6.3 per cent less compared to same period 2016 (EUR 65.4 million).



Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading



July January - July -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change, 2017 2016 Change, % % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products transshipment, 671 552 21.6% 3.933 4.977 -21.0% thousand tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification and 1.668 1.012 64.8% 6.536 10.220 -36.0% reloading, thousand MWh --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading in 2017 by month



Januar Februa March April May June July y ry -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products 625 561 368 435 668 605 671 transshipment, thousand tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification and 784 105 652 1.436 1.233 659 1,668 reloading, thousand MWh --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Preliminary revenues of the Company, EUR million



July January - July ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change, % 2017 2016 Change, % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Klaipeda oil terminal activity 3.2 2.2 45.5% 19.5 24.2 -19.4% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subacius oil terminal activity 0.2 0.2 - 1.3 1.6 -16.9% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG terminal activity 5.5 5.5 - 40.5 39.6 2.3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total: 8.9 7.9 12.7% 61.3 65.4 -6.3% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Mindaugas Jurkaitis, Head of Economics Unit, tel. +370 46 391768