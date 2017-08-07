Silkeborg, 2017-08-07 09:12 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The share buy-back programme runs from 1 March 2017 to 29 September 2017. In this period Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 500 million, cf. company announcement No. 4/2017 of 1 March 2017. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation".



Since the announcement as of 1 March 2017, the following transactions have been made under the program:



Number of Average Transaction value in shares purchase DKK price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 976,700 360.85 352,444,120 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 July 2017 3,500 394.40 1,380,400 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 August 2017 4,000 393.68 1,574,720 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 August 2017 4,500 392.80 1,767,600 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 August 2017 6,000 390.51 2,343,060 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 August 2017 5,000 389.50 1,947,500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 999,700 361.57 361,457,400 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 6,880,655 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 7.24% of the share capital.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,



Jyske Bank



Any questions in regards to this announcement may be addressed to Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. +45 89 89 64 29.



