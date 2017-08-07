Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Lilis Energy Announces James Linville as New Chief Executive Officer

Research Desk Line-up: Cabot Oil & Gas Post Earnings Coverage

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on July 27, 2017, its financial and operating results for Q2 2017.

About James Linville

James Linville earned a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from New Mexico Tech, and a Master of Environmental Management from Marshall University. He is a member of the Petroleum Advisory Board of New Mexico Tech and has previously served as a Board member, section Chairman, and regional meeting Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr. Linville is a registered professional engineer with the State of Colorado.

With more than 30 years of work experience, James has led and managed various oil and gas development projects in the majority of the major unconventional US basins, including in the Delaware and Midland basins of the Permian, for companies including US Energy Development Corp., American Energy Partners, and Devon Energy. His career accomplishments include evaluation of over $12 billion of acquisitions, with over $5 billion completed, co-managing approximately $850 million multi-rig horizontal development programs and overseeing drilling of over 500 wells.

Abraham's Resignation as CEO & Director

Abraham (Avi) Mirman, who has resigned from his posts as CEO and Director of Lilis Energy, stated:

"I will miss the Lilis family dearly. I want to thank all stakeholders who believed in me and believed in the vision I set forth for the company. I sincerely hope that I have made you proud through what has been accomplished. It is with a heavy heart that I am leaving the company, but the interests of the company and its shareholders are, and have always been, my main priority."

Abraham's Achievements

Abraham Mirman graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo with a B.S. in Political Science. He was appointed CEO of Lilis Energy in April 2014, after serving as the Company's President beginning in September 2013 and was appointed to Lilis Energy's Board of Directors in September 2014.

Abraham served as the Managing Director, Investment Banking at T.R. Winston & Co., LLC from April 2013 to October 2014, completing over $85.0 million of financing and debt restructuring for Lilis Energy. Between 2006 and 2011, he served as Chairman of the Board of Cresta Capital Strategies LLC; between 2011 and 2012, he served as Head of Investment Banking at BMA Securities; and between 2012 and February 2013, Abraham served as Head of Investment Banking at John Thomas Financial.

Board Welcomes the New CEO

Ronald D. Ormand, Executive Chairman of the Board, also commented on the recent resignation and new appointment:

"The Board is extremely grateful for Avi's years of dedication and leadership at Lilis. Avi has led an incredible transformation of Lilis into a leading Delaware Basin growth company. We sincerely thank him for his service. The Board is enthusiastic about Jim Linville stepping into his new role as Chief Executive Officer. Jim's impressive track record in oil and gas and substantial operational expertise will be a significant asset to the Company."

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Friday, August 04, 2017, Lilis Energy's stock slightly climbed 0.26%, ending the trading session at $3.88. A total volume of 546.85 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 327.36 thousand shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 237.39% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 25.16% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $195.09 million.

