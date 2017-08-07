Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - RTI Surgical(R) Divests Cardiothoracic Closure Business to A&E Medical Corp.

Research Desk Line-up: Align Technology Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for RTI Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RTIX. The global surgical implant Company announced on August 03, 2017, that it sold its cardiothoracic closure business to A&E Advanced Closure Systems LLC, a leading cardiovascular medical device OEM and a portfolio Company of Vance Street Capital LLC. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on July 27, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Align Technology when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on RTIX; also brushing on ALGN. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RTIX

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ALGN

A Multi-year Contract Manufacturing Agreement

Simultaneously with the sale of the business, RTI Surgical has also entered into a multi-year Contract Manufacturing agreement. As per the agreement, RTI Surgical will continue to support the cardiothoracic business under A&E Medical's ownership through the manufacturing of existing products and the engineering, development, and manufacturing of potential future products.

Sale Consideration

As per the agreement, RTI Surgical would receive $54 million in cash plus an additional $6 million in contingent cash consideration. RTI Surgical intends to use the proceeds from the sale to pay down a portion of its term loan as it extends the maturity of its existing credit facility through September 2019.

An Effort to Return RTI Surgical to Long-term Profitable Growth

Camille Farhat, Chief Executive Officer of RTI Surgical, conveyed that the sale of RTI's cardiothoracic closure business is an important step toward focusing business and efforts to get the Company back on long-term profitable growth. It will help RTI Surgical to extend distribution of its high-quality products in those areas that offer the greatest opportunities to benefit its customers, employees, and shareholders.

He also mentioned that the Company is taking a methodical approach to evaluating its assets, the attractiveness of the markets in which it resides, its ability to successfully operate its businesses, and whether it is the right owner to grow them over the long term. Right now, the RTI Surgical is in the initial stage of this journey.

RTI Surgical Transformed the Cardiothoracic Closure Business

RTI Surgical acquired the cardiothoracic closure business in July 2013. Prior to that, it was one of the several components of Pioneer® Surgical Technology. RTI Surgical grew the cardiothoracic closure franchise at a compounded annual growth rate of about 25% over the last five years through focused R&D and disciplined direct channel strategy. RTI Surgical, thus, transformed the business into a leading global provider of cardiothoracic sternal metal cable and plating systems.

With regard to this, Mr. Farhat mentioned that when RTI Surgical had purchased the cardiothoracic closure business, it was almost one-third of the size that it is now. RTI Surgical grew this product line into a valuable asset by leveraging its strong market expertise and by developing a successful sales channel. The cardiothoracic business has now become a trusted provider to renowned cardiothoracic surgeons and hospitals. This instance is a great example of RTI Surgical's core competency in creating value in OEM product lines.

An excellent strategic fit with A&E Medical

Brian Martin, partner, Vance Street Capital announced that RTI Surgical's cardiothoracic closure business is an excellent strategic fit with A&E Medical. He also expressed his excitement on adding the new business and its high-quality platform to A&E Medical's global portfolio.

Eric Sklar, the President of A&E Medical had similar views. He said RTI Surgical's cardiothoracic closure business is strategically aligned with A&E Medical's growth areas and he looks forward to working with RTI Surgical's cardiothoracic closure team to integrate the combined portfolio of medical products and cardiovascular surgical solutions and provide customers with an even broader array of cardiothoracic medical product choices.

Moreover, Camille Farhat also mentioned that post joining A&E Medical, RTI Surgical's cardiothoracic closure business would get access to Vance Street Capital's industry knowledge and, thus, it would get a greater opportunity to grow and thrive, to the benefit of its customers, employees, and A&E Medical.

Financial and Legal Advisors

Stephens Inc. served as the financial advisor to RTI Surgical and Holland & Knight LLP served as its legal counsel for the transaction. On the other hand, Paul Hastings LLP acted as the legal counsel to A&E Medical.

For extending RTI Surgical's credit facility, TD Bank and First Tennessee Bank served as the co-lead banks.

About A&E Medical Corp.

A&E Medical was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New Jersey. A&E Medical is a leading designer and manufacturer of the DoubleWire high strength sternum closure system along with a wide variety of MYO/Wire™ temporary cardiac pacing wires and extension leads, MYO/Wire™ II stainless steel sutures, MYO/Punch surgical punches, electrosurgical instruments, and neurosurgical scalp clips.

Last Close Stock Review

RTI Surgical's share price finished last Friday's trading session flat at $5.60. A total volume of 150.76 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 20.43% in the last three months, 69.70% in the past six months, and 80.65% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 72.31% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $327.88 million.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily