Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Eli Lilly Achieves Positive Results for Second Phase-3 Study of Lasmiditan, an Acute Migraine Treatment

The Tests

SPARTAN is a Phase-3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled global trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of three doses of lasmiditan administered orally, against placebo. SAMURAI trial, on the other hand, is a Phase-3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled US trial, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of two doses of lasmiditan compared with placebo for treatment of an acute migraine.

Under the SPARTAN study, at two hours following the first dose, a greater percentage of patients treated with lasmiditan were migraine pain-free compared to placebo. The results, according to the Company, were statistically significant across all the three studied doses (50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg).

The qualified patients had at least moderated migraine disability and had an average of more than five migraine attacks per month at baseline. SPARTAN also did not exclude patients with one or more cardiovascular risk factors, according to the Company. The primary end-point of the study was a comparison of the percentage of patients in the lasmiditan 200 mg, and placebo groups, who were migraine pain-free after two hours following the first dose, while the secondary endpoint was the comparison of the percentage of patients in the two groups, who were free of their most bothersome symptom.

Lasmiditan

Lasmiditan, according to the Company, has been designed to target receptors associated with migraine without the vasoconstrictor activity associated with some migraine therapies. The Company expects these results to be a significant step in the development of acute migraine treatments for patients served poorly by existing therapies, or those with cardiovascular disease and risk factors.

Lasmiditan was originally discovered at Eli Lilly and was out-licensed to CoLucid Pharmaceuticals in 2005. In March 2017, Eli Lilly completed the acquisition of CoLucid, including lasmiditan. Lasmiditan is a crucial addition to the Company's emerging pain management pipeline, which also includes galcanezumab, a potential medicine in Phase-3 clinical development for the prevention of a migraine and cluster headache. Additionally, Eli Lilly is collaborating with Pfizer, Inc., (NYSE: PFE) for the treatment of multiple pain indications, including osteoarthritis, lower back, and cancer pain.

The CoLucid Agreement

Currently, over 36 million people suffer from migraine in the United States. Lasmiditan, subject to being approved would be the unified solution to treat migraine through a novel mechanism of action without constriction. Initially, on January 18, 2017, Eli Lilly announced CoLucid for about $960 million. CoLucid had been developing lasmiditan, where it had completed the first of two pivotal Phase-3 trials. Eli Lilly stated then, that if the SPARTAN trial is positive, the submission of lasmiditan for US regulatory approval could occur in 2018.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, August 04, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $82.31, slightly rising 0.46% from its previous closing price of $81.93. A total volume of 2.80 million shares have exchanged hands. Eli Lilly's stock price advanced 0.87% in the last one month and 6.58% in the past six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 11.91%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 35.68 and has a dividend yield of 2.53%. The stock currently has a market cap of $90.20 billion.

