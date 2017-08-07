LTE chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Askey Computer Corporation, leading provider of wireless communication devices, has selected its Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced platform to design broadband data devices for the global market. The first product to be delivered by Askey is an indoor CPE (model number RTL0012W).

"We chose Sequans' Cassiopeia platform because of its high performance capabilities, including highly flexible carrier aggregation and LTE Cat 4/6 expansion," said Alan Kao, VP of sales and marketing, Askey. "Cassiopeia gives us the flexibility to design and build CPE with unique features, customized for target markets."

Askey is using Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced platform, which is compliant with 3GPP Release 10 specifications. Cassiopeia supports highly flexible dual-carrier aggregation that allows the combination of any two carriers of any size up to 20 MHz each, contiguous or non-contiguous, inter-band or intra-band. Cassiopeia also supports other Release 10 enhancements such as new MIMO schemes, enhanced inter-cell interference coordination (eICIC) schemes for heterogeneous networks (HetNets), and improvements to eMBMS (evolved multimedia broadcast multicast service) or LTE broadcast. Cassiopeia features Sequans' advanced receiver technology for improved performance. Cassiopeia can support additional optional features, including envelope tracking and secure boot, at customer request.

"Askey's new CPE is an elegant, powerful device and we are proud to see Cassiopeia inside," said Hugues Waldburger, VP of Sequans' Broadband business unit. "The new Askey CPE is state-of-the-art, providing customers with the latest advances in broadband connectivity, including ultra high throughput."

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

About Askey

Founded in 1989, Askey Computer Corp. specializes in manufacturing communication devices and creating solutions and ecosystems for today's demanding customers who want the best in smart connected environments. Since its creation, Askey Computer Corp. has been the preferred partner for major communications providers as well as telecom operators worldwide. Askey Computer Corp. is based in New Taipei City, Taiwan and has factories in Wu-Jiang, China. For more information, please visit: www.askey.com.tw or contact: press@askeycorp.com

