Telia Lietuva, AB signed a share sale-purchase agreement with UAB Lietuvos Energija and AB Litgrid regarding the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in UAB Duomenu Logistikos Centras. Following the agreement Lietuvos Energija will sell 79.64 per cent, whereas Litgrid - 20.36 per cent shares of Duomenu Logistikos Centras.



"Acquisition of one of the most modern and advanced data communication and storage operators in the Baltic States is an opportunity for us to develop our cloud-computing, IT and telecommunications business and create innovative services for our customers. Acquisition of data communication network "Baltic Highway" and its efficient use would strengthen Lithuania's competiveness in the area of international data communication not only on the regional, but on the European level, too," - said Kestutis Šliužas, CEO of Telia Lietuva.



Commenced in November last year, the sale process of Duomenu Logistikos Centras should be finalised by the beginning of 2018 on obtaining concentration permit from the Competition Council. Till then the amount of transaction will not be disclosed.



Duomenu Logistikos Centras provides data transfer and data centre services. The company operates 7 data centres in four cities of Lithuania, among them one of the most efficient data centres in the region - DataINN that was awarded a Tier III reliability level certificate by Uptime Institute in 2014.



The company also provides data transfer services both in Lithuania and abroad. Together with partners, it operates an international data transfer network "Baltic Highway" connecting Tallinn with Frankfurt into an integral optical fibre network, as well as the biggest and longest optical data transfer network in the Baltic Countries - "Baltic Optical Network".



Services of the company are used by banks, communication operators, and major providers of internet and cloud computing services.



Audrius Stasiulaitis, Spokesperson, tel. +370 5 236 7019