Investor Network Invites You to the GW Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Monday, August 7, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Monday, August 7, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.
Live Event Information:
To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.
Date, Time: August 7, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET
- Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/19259
- or www.gwpharm.com
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or www.gwpharm.com.
About GW Pharmaceuticals plc
Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. GW is advancing an orphan drug program in the field of childhood epilepsy with a focus on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms. GW commercialized the world's first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drug, Sativex® (nabiximols), which is approved for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis in 30 countries outside the United States. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates which includes compounds in Phase 1 and 2 trials for glioma, schizophrenia and epilepsy. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.
SOURCE: Investor Network