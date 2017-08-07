Investor Network Invites You to the GW Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Monday, August 7, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Monday, August 7, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information:

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: August 7, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/19259

or www.gwpharm.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or www.gwpharm.com.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. GW is advancing an orphan drug program in the field of childhood epilepsy with a focus on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms. GW commercialized the world's first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drug, Sativex® (nabiximols), which is approved for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis in 30 countries outside the United States. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates which includes compounds in Phase 1 and 2 trials for glioma, schizophrenia and epilepsy. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

