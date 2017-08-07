AXA is recognized as a "Great Place to Work®" for the 2nd year in a row by an Independent Workplace Authority

AXA, a leading financial protection company, announced that it has received certification as a great workplace following an anonymous, voluntary survey submitted by its US employees to independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute, an authority on workplace culture since the 1980s.

"I'm excited that for the second year in a row, AXA US has been designated a Great Place to Work® by the Institute," said Mark Pearson, chairman and CEO, AXA US. "Our people are what make AXA a Great Place to Work® because each one of them adds their unique voice to our incredibly vibrant and inclusive culture."

Great Place to Work® surveys were sent to a random cross-section of AXA employees at all of its US locations, producing a 31 percent response rate and a 2.77 margin of error.

According to the study, AXA respondents scored each of the following six categories at 85 percent or more: great challenges, great atmosphere, great rewards, great pride, great communication and great bosses. The result was a 90 percent confidence level. AXA's Great Place to Work® review can be found here.

Among the many standout ratings, 88 percent of respondents reported that they felt they were able "to take time off from work" when they felt it necessary. In January 2017, AXA launched its new global parenting policy that provides primary parents with up to 16 consecutive weeks of paid time off for newly born or adopted children, and co-parents receive four weeks of consecutive leave.

In addition, 90% of respondents felt great pride in the company. AXA brings employees together through a diverse community of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that boast over 1500 members and participate in nearly 50 cultural events each year. In May 2017, "AXA PARC," a culturally diverse ERG that is committed to advancing a deeper understanding of the greater Asian cultures, sponsored the Charlotte Dragon Boat Festival in North Carolina and the "Flavors of Asia: A Culinary Experience" event in New York. In June 2017, "AXA Pride," the company's LGBT ERG, celebrated their third consecutive year of sponsoring and participating in the New York City Pride Festival.

The Great Place to Work® certification is the latest in a series of workplace awards that point to AXA as a leading employer for workplace culture. For the fourth straight year, AXA earned a perfect score of 100 percent in the 2017 Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index. The company was also deemed a "2016 DEI Best Place to Work" for the second year in a row by the Disability Equality Index (DEI), recognizing AXA's commitment to disability equality.

