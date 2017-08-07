=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 91 to 92 BörseG 4.8.2017 Overview 1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: FMR LLC City: Wilmington Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): Refer to chain of controlled undertakings 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.8.2017 6. Total positions ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 5,05 % | 0,70 % | 5,75 % | 20.573.434 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 4,76 % | 0,99 % | 5,75 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: ____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting | |rights | |attached to | |shares______| | | Number of | % of voting | |_ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|____rights_____| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | (Sec 91 |(Sec 92 BörseG)|(Sec 91 BörseG)|(Sec 92 BörseG)| |__BörseG)___|_______________|_______________|_______________| |AT0000785555|_______________|______1.038.819|_______________|_________5,05_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A_|___1.038.819___|____5,05_%_____| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 91a para.| |1_No._1_BörseG| | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting | | | | | |rights that may| | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the| rights | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|_______________| |right to | |no specific | | | |recall stock |03/08/2017 |term period | 143.499| 0,70 %| |on_loan_______|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________143.499|_________0,70_%| _____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 91a | |para. 1 No.| |3_BörseG___| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________| 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: _____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| |____1_____|FMR_LLC_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Fidelity | | | | | | 2 |Management &| 1 | | | | | |Research | | | | | |__________|Company_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 3 |FMR Co., | 2 | 5,05 %| 0,70 %| 5,75 %| |__________|Inc.________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Reason of notification - Exercise of instruments The shares and voting rights in this disclosure are directly owned funds managed and/or advised by the legal entities as mentioned Section 8. chain of control. The portfolio management companies mentioned in section 8 have been granted the power to make decisions with respect to voting discretion in relation to the shares mentioned herein but do not directly hold them. 4.8.2017

