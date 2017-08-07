NORWALK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Brandywine Homes will hold a grand opening on Saturday, August 12 at Castella, a new residential community offering 21 townhomes in six two-story buildings near the intersection of Studebaker and Excelsior in Norwalk, Calif. The estimated move-in date for new residents is January 2018.

"We're thrilled to offer 21 lucky buyers these rare, brand new L.A. townhomes designed for today's lifestyles," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "With hand-selected designer finishes and versatile floor plans, Castella offers the craftsmanship and attention to detail that today's buyer wants."

Castella offers two- and three-bedroom French and Craftsman designed townhomes ranging from 1,108 to 1,491 square feet with open floor plans, pre-wired security systems and private outdoor spaces, ranging in price from $430,000 to $499,000. The neighborhood will include 64 parking spaces (42 in garages) and a covered common patio with barbecue grills. A monument sign will mark the main entry at 11042 Excelsior Drive.

Close to Interstate 5 and Interstate 605, the community offers easy access to both Los Angeles and Orange County. It is near major job sites and within walking distance of elementary and middle schools. In addition, the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, Cerritos Mall and Knott's Berry Farm are a short drive away.

Castella is Brandywine's third development in Norwalk. All 16 townhomes at Citrine, which is about half a mile away from Castella, and all 31 homes at Sunstone have been sold.

To learn more about Castella or to join the interest list, please visit Castella in Norwalk.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

Media Contacts:

Anton Communications

Vanessa Showalter

Email Contact

Genevieve Anton

Email Contact



