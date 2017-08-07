SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Teradata Corporation - TDC

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teradata Corporation ("Teradata" or the "Company") (NYSE:TDC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Teradata and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 4, 2017, Teradata disclosed that the Company had discovered "questionable expenditures for travel, gifts and other expenses" at a Teradata subsidiary conducting business in Turkey. Teradata advised investors that the Company "promptly initiated an internal investigation into the matter, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, to determine whether the expenditures may have violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") or other potentially applicable anti-corruption laws. In late February 2017, the Company voluntarily contacted the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") to alert them to the relevant events and the Company's internal investigation."

On this news, Teradata's share price fell $0.31, or 0.96%, to close at $31.91 on August 4, 2017. Teradata's share price has fallen as much as $0.20, or 0.63%, during intraday trading on August 7, 2017.

