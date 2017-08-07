INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. ('IntelliPharmaCeutics' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: IPCI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between January 14, 2016 and July 26, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the September 29, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, IntelliPharmaCeutics made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company failed to conduct a human abuse liability study to support its Rexista New Drug Application ('NDA'); that IntelliPharmaCeutics did not include abuse-deterrent studies conducted to suppose abuse-deterrent label claims related to abuse of the drug by various pathways; that the Company was not submitting sufficient data to support approval of the NDA; and that as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When this news reached the public, shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

