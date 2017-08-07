UPCOMING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. ('CenturyLink' or the 'Company') (NYSE: CTL) for possible violations of federal securities laws from February 27, 2014 through June 15, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CenturyLink shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the August 21, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, CenturyLink made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's policies allowed its employees to add services or lines to accounts without customer permission, resulting in millions of dollars in unauthorized charges; that revenues were unsustainable and the product of illicit conduct; that this conduct would likely subject CenturyLink to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, CenturyLink's stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

