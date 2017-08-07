Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal battery analyzers marketreport. This research report also lists 27 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global battery analyzers market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EV) across the globe, spurred by stringent emission norms, is the major factor driving the batteries market. This will, in turn, fuel the growth of the global battery analyzers market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global battery analyzers market is marked by the presence of numerous vendors competing for a higher market share. The global battery analyzers market is highly dependent on the use of batteries across several industries. The growing popularity of battery-operated electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles has positively affected the battery analyzers market.

"The introduction of advanced battery analyzer technologies and increased investments in the market are likely to intensify the competition among the existing players. However, in several developing and underdeveloped economies, local or regional vendors dominate the market," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead energy storage research analyst from Technavio

Implementation of stringent environmental emission norms in developing economies will rapidly develop electric vehicles market worldwide. This will increase the demand for batteries and battery analyzers during the forecast period.

Top five battery analyzers market vendors

Amprobe

Amprobe offers electrical test and measurement instruments for industrial, commercial, and residential applications with global operations. The company mainly manufactures and sells measurement equipment.

Cadex Electronics

Cadex Electronics provides technology and products that are used at all stages of battery lifecycle management. Cadex Electronics provides smart chargers, custom battery packs, and advanced battery analyzers.

Fluke

Fluke provides compact, professional electronic test tools, calibration equipment, and software. Fluke provides test and measurement instruments under its Fluke brand. Its other brands are Fluke Networks and Fluke Biomedical. Fluke offers its products to the following industries: Chemical processing, manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining and metals.

Maccor

Maccor is an electronic test equipment manufacturer with global services. Maccor instruments are used by researchers in laboratories, manufacturers, and organizations for battery testing applications.

MIDTRONICS

MIDTRONICS provides stationary power and transportation battery management services. The company provides power solutions to the following industries: Transportation, telecommunication, data centers, power utility, service providers, CATV/broadband, fire/security, healthcare, solar energy, and motive power.

