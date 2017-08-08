





TOKYO, Aug 8, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Client Computing Limited today announced the release of 30 new enterprise PC models across 15 product series, all equipped with the Windows 10 Creators Update, the latest version of the Windows 10 operating system. The new models are being rolled out in stages from mid-August in Japan.In its Fujitsu Desktop ESPRIMO family of desktop PCs, Fujitsu is offering five models, including the ESPRIMO K557/R, which has a new case design with a built-in liquid crystal display. In its Fujitsu Workstation CELSIUS family of workstations, Fujitsu is offering six models, including the CELSIUS W570, a compact mini-tower entry-level model.In its Fujitsu Notebook LIFEBOOK family of laptops, Fujitsu is offering twelve models, and in its Fujitsu Tablet ARROWS Tab family of Windows tablets, Fujitsu is offering seven models. Among them are three models that are thin and light for superior portability to support employees who work remotely, and the new models are priced up to 25% lower than similar existing models(1) to promote a transformation in the ways customers work.In addition, for all new models(2) Fujitsu offers the option of continuing to provide the Windows 7 Professional or Windows 8.1 Pro environments(3). The Fujitsu Group is supporting the operations of its customers across a variety of industries by expanding the functionality of its various product lines.Main Features of the New Products1. ESPRIMO K557/R, with an easy-to-use case design and built-in liquid crystal displayThe ESPRIMO family of desktop PCs now includes the ESPRIMO K557/R standard model that features a built-in liquid crystal display that is exceptional at conserving space, as well as an updated chassis design. It uses a high-quality liquid crystal IPS display that comes in different sizes ranging from 19.5 to 23.8 inches wide. Because the display is built into the body of the PC, compared to models with a separate liquid crystal display, its desktop footprint takes up about 30% less space(4), enabling customers to effectively use a limited area.It features a variety of improvements for greater operability. For example, it is designed so that the airflow from the fan does not blow toward someone behind the PC, and because the optical drive is in front and the USB ports can be customized to be positioned in front, it is easy to switch CDs and DVDs and plug in or unplug USB cables.The LCD screen swivels 340 degrees, making it ideal for in-store use and other usage scenarios in which the screen is shared with customers. Cables that are always used, such as the power and adapter cables, as well as the USB interface, are stored in the connector cover, and the back cover can be locked by attaching a wire lock (sold separately). With the customized option of an antibacterial keyboard and mouse, hygiene can be preserved for a long time, so it can be used with peace of mind in medical institutions and public facilities.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ESPRIMOK557R.jpg2. CELSIUS W570, a compact mini-tower entry-level model with enhanced basic functionsIn its CELSIUS family of enterprise PC workstations, Fujitsu is newly offering the CELSIUS W570 minitower model, which is equipped with the Intel Xeon processor E3-1200 v6/E3-1200 v5 Family, the latest high-performance CPU. Because it can be equipped with the NVIDIA Quadro P4000, a Quadro graphics card with Pascal GPU architecture from NVIDIA, it can run such applications as the latest CAD or CAE(5) software or analytic simulations quickly and easily. In addition, it is more compact. Compared to the case of the previous CELSIUS W550 model, its cubic volume is 30% smaller.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_CELSIUSW570.jpg3. Enhanced line of LIFEBOOK laptop and ARROWS Tab tablet models, including remote work support modelsFujitsu's line of LIFEBOOK laptop and ARROWS Tab tablet models has been enhanced, with all the new models equipped with the Windows 10 Creators Update, the latest version of the Windows 10 operating system. Three models, the LIFEBOOK P727/R, LIFEBOOK U937/R, and ARROWS Tab R727/R, are priced up to 25% lower than similar existing models(1), and they are offered as remote work support models, supporting flexible ways of working without regard to location or time.(1) Similar existing modelsComparison with the ARROWS Tab R727/P, LIFEBOOK P727/P, and LIFEBOOK U937/P.(2) All new modelsExcept the CELSIUS H series.(3) Windows 7 Professional and Windows 8.1 Pro environmentsModels downgraded from Windows 10.(4) Compared to models with a separate liquid crystal display, its desktop footprint is about 30% smallerComparing the ESPRIMO K557/R with 19.5inch liquid crystal display to the ESPRIMO D586/P equipped with a VL-E20T-7 19.5-inch liquid crystal display.(5) CAEComputer Aided Engineering. About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.