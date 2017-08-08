WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a leading Cybersecurity and IoT Platform announced that it has completed the integration of the OISTE/WISeKey Root of Trust into IoT embedded devices with problem-solving Artificial Intelligence ("AI") solutions. For WISeKey, integrating the technologies of its patent portfolio and intellectual property into its Vertical Platform is key to ensuring the company's position as a major player in the "DeepTech" for years to come. This allows to distinguish WISeKey from other companies that use technology commonly available, as WISeKey's technology is unique, protected and hard to reproduce based on tangible scientific discoveries or engineering innovations. By integrating problem-solving AI solution technologies WISeKey is solving issues that really affect the world.

First step of the integration was achieved early this year by integrating the WISeKey's Global Root and Public Key Infrastructures into a Blockchain. The hardware interface is based on combining efficient microcontrollers to so called crypto-accelerators, while the software interface connects this combination to the web, mobile phones, reader systems and radio frequency systems like NFC, Bluetooth, ZigBee and low power wide area networks.

WISeKey has built one of the most innovative smart tags in the industry. Its VaultIC 15x series is delivering asymmetric key algorithms in energy harvesting mode. Crypto-chips can be operated without batteries, only by the induction field of a mobile phone with NFC capability. This makes it easy and convenient to embed them into any kind of physical object, thus protecting their authenticity and provenance. Extending the capability of the VaultIC with industrial bus systems like I2C, SPI, UART solves all critical issues of machine identity related to IoT, sensor and actuator networks, smart city, smart plans, etc.

Second step was achieved by integrating AI capabilities to the WISekey Vertical Platform by developing WISeAI the first ever Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence Platform to resolve complicated cybersecurity and IoT environment burdened by exponential volumes of data, threats and exponential IoT growth. WISeIA uses advanced algorithms that learns from data generated by digital identities from WISeKey Ecosystems combined with predictability mathematics algorithms to learn "digital behaviors and patterns" for every identity (including people, object and processes) on the Internet, detect anomalies and provide solutions. WISeAI inspires from the human immune system protective force honed by millions of years of evolution to provide a broad, yet thorough opposition to entities that harm the human body. The technology mimics the way the human immune system identifies the level of threat and defends itself protecting the vital organs on the body. WISeAI leverages WISeKey Digital Identity Platform on which users are always in control of their digital identity stored on their mobile, IoT sensor.

The Third step was achieved by integrating WISeID, the Identity Management capabilities to keep people's personal data protected. Users are always in control of their digital identity stored on their mobile, IoT sensor and or computer and is only the user who determines which identification attributes are shared with social media, credit cards, merchant sites etc., never disclosing the Personal Identifiable Information (PII) if not required or necessary.

WISeID uses BlockChain as a public, immutable ledger that allows third parties to validate that the original Identity or Attribute certifications provided by a Third Trusted Party has not been changed or misrepresented. Keeping control of Digital Identity is key to protecting user's personal data. WISeID is also provided as a software development kit (SDK) to third parties wanting to use this method of identification for their identities requirements.

This technology is already being used by several WISeKey customers including:

Indian Potash Limited (IPL) to enable 140 million farmers (" WISeFarmers ") to tune into the digital economy and IoT using the WISeKey platform via the WISeKey India joint venture. Via an IoT chip, the technology traces the movement of a fertilizer bag from the factory /port until the doorstep of the farmer, thus sub serving the larger cause of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) reform in India. In January 2013, the Government of India launched the DBT program, aiming to reform Government delivery system for simpler and faster flow of information/funds and to ensure accurate targeting of the beneficiaries, de-duplication and reduction of fraud.

") to tune into the digital economy and IoT using the WISeKey platform via the WISeKey India joint venture. Via an IoT chip, the technology traces the movement of a fertilizer bag from the factory /port until the doorstep of the farmer, thus sub serving the larger cause of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) reform in India. In January 2013, the Government of India launched the DBT program, aiming to reform Government delivery system for simpler and faster flow of information/funds and to ensure accurate targeting of the beneficiaries, de-duplication and reduction of fraud. Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL), India's leading consumer durable and lighting company is using WISeKey's technology to create 100 million IoT Digital Identities of SKUs and enable a digitally certified eco-system for connected objects, in the cloud, making the BEL a differentiated player in the Indian market and in the global arena as well. There are 12 billion 'end-points' in homes, enterprises, industrial facilities and retail locations, making lighting the most ubiquitous network of connected devices on the planet and the perfect platform for IoT.

A leading European automobile manufacturer has installed WISeKey IoT and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) in the manufacturer's connected car solutions allowing them to authenticate legitimate car components and enabling owners to securely interact with the car's smart features. Of note, BI Intelligence expects 94 million connected cars to be sold in 2021, and for 82% of all cars sold during that year to be connected. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 35% from 21 million connected cars in 2016. Virtually all new cars on the market today include electronic technologies that could pose vulnerabilities to hacking or privacy intrusions if data security is not addressed. For example, smart cars without cybersecurity protection technology could allow hackers to gain remote access by exploiting vulnerabilities in their ecosystem of connected components and online services. As the number of cars connected to the Internet is growing quickly (to over a quarter of a billion by year 2020, as estimated by Gartner), smart car manufactures are working to identify and reduce potential hacking vulnerabilities in their vehicles.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

