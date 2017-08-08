sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

119,58 Euro		+0,19
+0,16 %
WKN: A11QT1 ISIN: XS1084874533 Ticker-Symbol: R1WF 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,57
121,58
07.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION13,129-2,47 %
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH119,58+0,16 %
U-BLOX HOLDING AG163,25+0,08 %