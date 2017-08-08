Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.31 FR0010259150 2000 107.67 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.08.01 FR0010259150 2000 107.70 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.08.02 FR0010259150 5204 107.49 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.08.03 FR0010259150 5204 108.55 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.08.04 FR0010259150 5204 108.30 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

