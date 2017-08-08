A total of 132 MW of new solar power systems were connected to the grid in Ukraine, according to a report released by local company IB Centre, which organizes the the 9th International Forum and Exhibition of the New Energy of Eastern Europe, a conference that will take place in Kiev in October.
Solar represented the majority of renewable energy power projects completed during the first six months of this year, reaching a capacity of 182.7 MW. Total cumulative installed PV power, according to the report, reached 705 MW at the end of June, while renewables combined totaled