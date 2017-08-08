Amount of money spent propping up global fossil fuel industry reaches $5 trillion a year, finds study conducted by the IMF and published in the journal World Development.

Analysis of the subsidies steered towards the fossil fuel industry has revealed that a massive $5.3 trillion was paid to coal, gas and other finite resources in 2015 - up from $4.9 trillion in 2013, according to a report published in the journal World Development.

The report's authors work at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and specialize in quantifying accuracy when it comes to subsidy payments that are often hidden from plain view.

The cost analysis looked beyond typical payments normally considered a direct subsidy, and examined ...

