

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence or NICE for England has issued a positive Final Appraisal Determination or FAD recommending the routine National Health Service (NHS) use of Erbitux (cetuximab) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy as a first-line therapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent and/or metastatic (R/M) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) in the oral cavity.



NICE's decision confirmed the positive benefit Erbitux can have on the survival of patients in this setting. Erbitux is already established and reimbursed as an effective therapy for different stages of SCCHN across many countries worldwide.



