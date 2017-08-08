Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2017 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Aug.8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Second-quarter 2017 revenues of $876 million and reported $3.12 diluted (GAAP) loss per share from continuing operations

Second-quarter 2017 Branded Specialty Products revenues increased 16 percent to $110 million

Second-quarter 2017 Sterile Injectables revenues increased 27 percent to $161 million

Second-quarter 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations increased 8 percent to $0.93

Second-quarter 2017 reported (GAAP) consolidated net loss of $1,397 million , including $775 million to increase the mesh product liability accrual primarily related to the resolution of virtually all known U.S. mesh product liability claims

Second-quarter 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations increased 8 percent to $207 million

Second-quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA increased 11 percent to $388 million

Company updates 2017 financial guidance to reflect the previously announced Somar divestiture, OPANA ® ER withdrawal and manufacturing network restructuring

Company reports $725 million of impairment charges relating primarily to market and competitive factors impacting certain products, its manufacturing network restructuring, Somar divestiture and the market withdrawal of OPANA® ER

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported second-quarter 2017 financial results, including:

Revenues of $876 million , a 5 percent decrease compared to second-quarter 2016 revenues of $921 million .

, a 5 percent decrease compared to second-quarter 2016 revenues of . Reported net loss from continuing operations of $696 million compared to second-quarter 2016 reported net income from continuing operations of $390 million .

compared to second-quarter 2016 reported net income from continuing operations of . Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $3.12 compared to second-quarter 2016 reported diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.75 .

compared to second-quarter 2016 reported diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted income from continuing operations of $207 million , an 8 percent increase compared to second-quarter 2016 adjusted income from continuing operations of $192 million .

, an 8 percent increase compared to second-quarter 2016 adjusted income from continuing operations of . Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.93 , an 8 percent increase compared to second-quarter 2016 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.86 .

, an 8 percent increase compared to second-quarter 2016 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of . Adjusted EBITDA of $388 million , an 11 percent increase compared to second-quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $350 million .

"We are very pleased to report another solid quarter of operating performance, with impressive contributions from our core growth areas. Sterile Injectables and Branded Specialty Products continue to perform well, as each unit again achieved strong double-digit growth," said Paul Campanelli, President and CEO of Endo. This performance provides evidence of the progress we are making on the strategic priorities we outlined earlier this year.

"In addition to solid quarterly execution, we continue to make significant progress across an array of strategic initiatives, including settling mesh litigation, divesting Litha, signing a definitive agreement to divest Somar, and the restructuring of our manufacturing network. Through these actions, we continue to position Endo to compete and succeed in the future," Mr. Campanelli added.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE









































(in thousands, except per share amounts)











































Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2017

2016

Change

2017

2016

Change Total Revenues $ 875,731



$ 920,887



(5) %

$ 1,913,331



$ 1,884,426



2 % Reported (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations $ (696,020)



$ 389,812



NM



$ (861,443)



$ 301,049



NM

Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares 223,158



222,863



- %

223,086



223,021



- % Reported Diluted (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations $ (3.12)



$ 1.75



NM



$ (3.86)



$ 1.35



NM

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations $ 207,201



$ 192,341



8 %

$ 482,446



$ 433,072



11 % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares1 223,785



222,863



- %

223,560



223,021



- % Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations $ 0.93



$ 0.86



8 %

$ 2.16



$ 1.94



11 %





(1) Diluted per share data is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues decreased by 5 percent to $876 million in second-quarter 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 primarily due to generic competition adversely impacting the Branded Established Products portfolio. GAAP net loss from continuing operations in second-quarter 2017 was $696 million compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations of $390 million during the same period in 2016. This decrease was primarily attributable to charges associated with the Company's manufacturing network restructuring; after-tax impairment charges associated with market and competitive factors impacting certain products' revenues, the pending Somar divestiture and the market removal of OPANA® ER; and second-quarter 2016 recognition of certain net tax benefits. GAAP net loss per share from continuing operations for the second-quarter 2017 was $3.12, compared to diluted GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.75 in second-quarter 2016.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in second-quarter 2017 increased by 8 percent to $207 million compared to second-quarter 2016. This increase was driven primarily by improved adjusted gross margin, which resulted, in part, from strong revenue growth in Sterile Injectables and Branded Specialty Products, as well as lower operating expenses. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations in second-quarter 2017 increased 8 percent to $0.93 compared to second-quarter 2016.

U.S. GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

During second-quarter 2017, the U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched neostigmine methylsulfate injection following approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company also received FDA approval of its ANDA for vigabatrin for oral solution and expects to launch the product in the third-quarter of 2017.

Second-quarter 2017 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals results include:

Revenues of $563 million , virtually unchanged from second-quarter 2016, as decline in the Generics Base business was substantially offset by strong growth in Sterile Injectables and New Launches and Alternative Dosages.

, virtually unchanged from second-quarter 2016, as decline in the Generics Base business was substantially offset by strong growth in Sterile Injectables and New Launches and Alternative Dosages. Sterile Injectables increased 27 percent compared to second-quarter 2016; this increase was driven primarily by VASOSTRICT ® and ADRENALIN ® .

and ADRENALIN . The Generics Base business decreased 34 percent compared to second-quarter 2016; this decrease primarily resulted from the impact on second-quarter 2017 related to 2016 competitive events and previously announced product discontinuances.

U.S. BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS

During second-quarter 2017, the FDA requested that Endo voluntarily withdraw OPANA® ER from the market. After careful consideration and consultation with the FDA, the Company announced it would voluntarily remove the product from the market. In an effort to minimize treatment disruption for patients and allow patients sufficient time to seek guidance from their healthcare professionals, the Company has agreed with the FDA to cease shipments to customers by September 1, 2017.

Second-quarter 2017 U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals results include:

Revenues of $245 million , a 15 percent decrease compared to second-quarter 2016; this decrease was primarily attributable to generic competition adversely impacting the Company's established products portfolio, including VOLTAREN ® Gel, LIDODERM ® and OPANA ® ER , along with the divestiture of STENDRA ® .

, a 15 percent decrease compared to second-quarter 2016; this decrease was primarily attributable to generic competition adversely impacting the Company's established products portfolio, including VOLTAREN Gel, LIDODERM and OPANA ER , along with the divestiture of STENDRA . Specialty Products increased 16 percent in second-quarter 2017 versus the same period in 2016, driven by strong performance from XIAFLEX®, SUPPRELIN® LA and AVEED®. Sales of XIAFLEX®, our flagship Branded product, increased 18 percent compared to second-quarter 2016; this increase was primarily attributable to strong volume growth.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Endo's previously announced sale of its South African business, Litha Healthcare Group, to Acino Pharma AG closed on July 3, 2017. Also in July, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Mexican subsidiary, Somar, to Advent International. The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to customary conditions, including the expiration or termination of any waiting periods under applicable laws.

Second-quarter 2017 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $67 million, virtually unchanged from the same period in 2016.

2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

For the full twelve months ended December31, 2017, at current exchange rates, Endo is providing updated guidance on revenue, GAAP and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, along with certain assumptions used in determining these measures, to reflect the planned divestiture of Somar, the market removal of OPANA® ER and the recently announced manufacturing network restructuring. The Company estimates:

Total revenues to be between $3.38 billion to $3.53 billion ;

; Reported diluted GAAP loss per share from continuing operations to be between $4.76 and $4.46 ;

; Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be between $3.35 to $3.65 ; and

; and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion .

The Company's 2017 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Adjusted gross margin of approximately 62.5% to 63.5%;

Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues of approximately 22.5%;

Adjusted interest expense of approximately $490 million to $500 million ;

; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 14.0%; and

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations assumes full-year adjusted diluted shares outstanding of approximately 224 million shares.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of June30, 2017, the Company had $617 million in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.3 billion; net debt of approximately $7.7 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3.

Second-quarter 2017 cash provided by operating activities was $173 million, compared to $604 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the comparable 2016 period. The 2016 period benefited from the receipt of a significant federal income tax refund that did not reoccur to the same extent in the 2017 period. Mesh-related payments also decreased in second-quarter 2017 compared to the 2016 period based on timing.

The Company recently announced that it has reached agreements to resolve virtually all known U.S. mesh product liability claims. Endo agreed to make installment payments beginning in the fourth-quarter of 2017 and continuing through the fourth-quarter of 2019. The Company increased its mesh product liability accrual by $775 million which is expected to cover approximately 22,000 U.S. mesh claims, as well as all known international mesh product liability claims and other mesh-related matters.

During second-quarter 2017, the Company recorded total combined pre-tax, non-cash asset impairment charges of $725 million, which primarily consisted of intangible asset impairment charges of $477 million and goodwill impairment charges of $206 million, including the following items:

$501 million of non-restructuring goodwill and intangible asset impairments related to its U.S. Generic and Branded Pharmaceuticals segments, which included the market withdrawal of OPANA ® ER and $115 million of goodwill and other intangible assets related to the Company's planned Somar sale.

of non-restructuring goodwill and intangible asset impairments related to its U.S. Generic and Branded Pharmaceuticals segments, which included the market withdrawal of OPANA ER and of goodwill and other intangible assets related to the Company's planned Somar sale. As part of its recently announced manufacturing network restructuring initiative, the Company will be ceasing operations and closing its manufacturing and distribution facilities in Huntsville, Alabama . The Company recorded an impairment charge of $90 million related to intangible assets and property, plant and equipment associated with the planned closure.

As previously announced, the Company expects to pay approximately $60 million in cash related to the manufacturing network restructuring over the next 12 to 18 months. As a result of these restructuring actions, Endo expects to redeploy as an investment into its core growth areas approximately $55 million to $65 million in annual net run rate pre-tax cost savings that it expects to realize by the fourth quarter of 2018.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total Revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent Growth

Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent Growth

2017

2016



2017

2016

U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals:





















U.S. Generics Base $ 218,935



$ 331,095



(34) %

$ 455,082



$ 678,524



(33) % Sterile Injectables 160,597



126,245



27 %

311,946



249,934



25 % New Launches and Alternative Dosages 183,780



108,018



70 %

518,267



220,290



135 % Total U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 563,312



$ 565,358



- %

$ 1,285,295



$ 1,148,748



12 % U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX® $ 50,077



$ 42,419



18 %

$ 99,602



$ 86,464



15 % SUPPRELIN® LA 23,649



21,211



11 %

42,830



38,463



11 % Other Specialty (1) 36,745



31,973



15 %

72,773



64,942



12 % Total Specialty Products $ 110,471



$ 95,603



16 %

$ 215,205



$ 189,869



13 % Established Products:





















OPANA® ER $ 31,582



$ 38,554



(18) %

$ 67,300



$ 83,224



(19) % PERCOCET® 30,889



35,708



(13) %

61,834



69,301



(11) % VOLTAREN® Gel 20,270



27,290



(26) %

34,544



63,037



(45) % LIDODERM® 11,678



27,039



(57) %

24,854



46,751



(47) % Other Established (2) 40,298



64,148



(37) %

91,610



144,973



(37) % Total Established Products $ 134,717



$ 192,739



(30) %

$ 280,142



$ 407,286



(31) % Total U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 245,188



$ 288,342



(15) %

$ 495,347



$ 597,155



(17) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 67,231



$ 67,187



- %

$ 132,689



$ 138,523



(4) % Total Revenues $ 875,731



$ 920,887



(5) %

$ 1,913,331



$ 1,884,426



2 %



__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty include TESTOPEL®, NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray, and AVEED®. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, TESTIM® and FORTESTA® Gel, including the authorized generic. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2017 or 2016. LIDODERM® is separately presented as its revenues exceeded $25 million in certain quarterly periods in 2016.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016 TOTAL REVENUES $ 875,731



$ 920,887



$ 1,913,331



$ 1,884,426

COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 539,401



632,218



1,208,363



1,320,923

Selling, general and administrative 155,555



193,070



332,795



371,425

Research and development 40,869



50,589



83,878



92,281

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net (2,600)



5,259



(1,664)



10,459

Asset impairment charges 725,044



39,951



929,006



169,576

Acquisition-related and integration items 4,190



48,171



15,070



60,725

OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (586,728)



$ (48,371)



$ (654,117)



$ (140,963)

INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 121,747



111,919



233,746



228,712

LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT 51,734



-



51,734



-

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET (6,709)



5,175



(8,746)



3,268

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (753,500)



$ (165,465)



$ (930,851)



$ (372,943)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT (57,480)



(555,277)



(69,408)



(673,992)

(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (696,020)



$ 389,812



$ (861,443)



$ 301,049

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (700,498)



(46,216)



(708,903)



(91,324)

CONSOLIDATED NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (1,396,518)



$ 343,596



$ (1,570,346)



$ 209,725

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests -



18



-



16

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC $ (1,396,518)



$ 343,578



$ (1,570,346)



$ 209,709

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS-BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (3.12)



$ 1.75



$ (3.86)



$ 1.35

Discontinued operations (3.14)



(0.21)



(3.18)



(0.41)

Basic $ (6.26)



$ 1.54



$ (7.04)



$ 0.94

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS-DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (3.12)



$ 1.75



$ (3.86)



$ 1.35

Discontinued operations (3.14)



(0.21)



(3.18)



(0.41)

Diluted $ (6.26)



$ 1.54



$ (7.04)



$ 0.94

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 223,158



222,667



223,086



222,485

Diluted 223,158



222,863



223,086



223,021



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at June30, 2017 and December31, 2016 (in thousands):



June 30, 2017

December 31, 2016 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 616,534



$ 517,250

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 364,796



282,074

Accounts receivable 580,123



992,153

Inventories, net 489,752



555,671

Assets held for sale 166,190



116,985

Other current assets 57,620



125,326

Total current assets $ 2,275,015



$ 2,589,459

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 10,003,075



11,685,650

TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,278,090



$ 14,275,109

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 2,143,167



$ 2,470,016

Liabilities held for sale 44,367



24,338

Other current liabilities 39,413



140,391

Total current liabilities $ 2,226,947



$ 2,634,745

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,251,289



8,141,378

OTHER LIABILITIES 990,748



797,397

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 809,106



2,701,589

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,278,090



$ 14,275,109



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):



Six Months Ended June 30,

2017

2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Consolidated net (loss) income $ (1,570,346)



$ 209,725

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net (loss) income to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 499,656



476,911

Asset impairment charges 929,006



190,904

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (1) 482,670



(318,929)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 340,986



$ 558,611

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (59,729)



$ (53,705)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 18,531



6,631

Increase in restricted cash and cash equivalents (1) (522,772)



(327,359)

Decrease in restricted cash and cash equivalents (1) 440,190



524,438

Other -



(13,000)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (123,780)



$ 137,005

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





(Payments on) proceeds from borrowings, net $ (2,550)



$ (276,740)

Other (97,033)



(24,861)

Net cash used in financing activities $ (99,583)



$ (301,601)

Effect of foreign exchange rate $ 2,786



$ 1,459

Movement in cash held for sale (21,125)



-

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 99,284



$ 395,474

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 517,250



272,348

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 616,534



$ 667,822







(1) Included within the above Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows is the impact of payments into and out of QSFs for mesh-related product liability. Cash payments into QSFs result in a cash outflow for investing activities (CFI). Cash releases from QSFs result in a cash inflow for investing activities and a corresponding outflow for operating activities (CFO). The following table reflects the mesh-related payment activities for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 by cash flow component:





Six Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016



Impact on CFO (a)

Impact on CFI

Impact on CFO (a)

Impact on CFI

Cash contributions to Qualified Settlement Funds $ -



$ (522,770)



$ -



$ (326,795)



Cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (440,190)



440,190



(524,438)



524,438



Cash payments made directly to claimants (3,794)



-



(5,438)



-



Total $ (443,984)



$ (82,580)



$ (529,876)



$ 197,643











(a) These amounts are included in "Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds (1)" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows above.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures, both historical and forward-looking, to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income attributable to Endo International plc (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Net (loss) income attributable to Endo International plc (GAAP) $ (1,396,518)



$ 343,578



$ (1,570,346)



$ 209,709

Income tax benefit (57,480)



(555,277)



(69,408)



(673,992)

Interest expense, net 121,747



111,919



233,746



228,712

Depreciation and amortization (18) 212,801



231,478



496,910



464,912

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (1,119,450)



$ 131,698



$ (909,098)



$ 229,341

















Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) $ 100



$ 29,103



$ 215



$ 97,579

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 3,082



2,688



6,177



4,105

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) 7,899



6,706



7,899



33,633

Royalty obligations (5) -



-



-



(7,750)

Separation benefits and other restructuring (6) 16,715



15,468



39,385



26,997

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (7) (2,600)



5,259



(1,664)



10,459

Asset impairment charges (8) 725,044



39,951



929,006



169,576

Acquisition-related and integration costs (9) 2,240



24,287



6,936



47,515

Fair value of contingent consideration (10) 1,950



23,884



8,134



13,210

Loss on extinguishment of debt (11) 51,734



-



51,734



-

Share-based compensation 7,512



14,203



27,005



28,520

Other (income) expense, net (19) (6,709)



5,175



(8,746)



3,268

Other adjustments (114)



5,783



(17)



(1,395)

Discontinued operations, net of tax (15) 700,498



46,216



708,903



91,324

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (16) -



18



-



16

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 387,901



$ 350,439



$ 865,869



$ 746,398



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016 (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (696,020)



$ 389,812



$ (861,443)



$ 301,049

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (1) 190,943



212,844



454,077



424,513

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) 100



29,103



215



97,579

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 3,082



2,688



6,177



4,105

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) 7,899



6,706



7,899



33,633

Royalty obligations (5) -



-



-



(7,750)

Separation benefits and other restructuring (6) 16,715



15,468



39,385



26,997

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (7) (2,600)



5,259



(1,664)



10,459

Asset impairment charges (8) 725,044



39,951



929,006



169,576

Acquisition-related and integration costs (9) 2,240



24,287



6,936



47,515

Fair value of contingent consideration (10) 1,950



23,884



8,134



13,210

Loss on extinguishment of debt (11) 51,734



-



51,734



-

Non-cash and penalty interest charges (12) -



-



-



4,092

Other (13) (3,233)



1,541



(4,168)



(5,490)

Tax adjustments (14) (90,653)



(559,202)



(153,842)



(686,416)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 207,201



$ 192,341



$ 482,446



$ 433,072



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax (benefit) expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income attributable to Endo International plc

Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (17) Reported (GAAP) $ 875,731

$ 539,401

$ 336,330

38 %

$ 923,058

105 %

$ (586,728)

(67)%

$ 166,772

$ (753,500)

$ (57,480)

8 %

$ (696,020)

$ (700,498)

$ (1,396,518)

$ (3.12) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(190,943)

190,943





-





190,943





-

190,943

-





190,943

-

190,943

0.86 Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) -

(100)

100





-





100





-

100

-





100

-

100

- Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(682)

682





(2,400)





3,082





-

3,082

-





3,082

-

3,082

0.01 Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -

(7,899)

7,899





-





7,899





-

7,899

-





7,899

-

7,899

0.04 Separation benefits and other restructuring (6) -

(5,026)

5,026





(11,689)





16,715





-

16,715

-





16,715

-

16,715

0.07 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (7) -

-

-





2,600





(2,600)





-

(2,600)

-





(2,600)

-

(2,600)

(0.01) Asset impairment charges (8) -

-

-





(725,044)





725,044





-

725,044

-





725,044

-

725,044

3.25 Acquisition-related and integration costs (9) -

-

-





(2,240)





2,240





-

2,240

-





2,240

-

2,240

0.01 Fair value of contingent consideration (10) -

-

-





(1,950)





1,950





-

1,950

-





1,950

-

1,950

0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt (11) -

-

-





-





-





(51,734)

51,734

-





51,734

-

51,734

0.23 Other (13) -

-

-





-





-





3,233

(3,233)

-





(3,233)

-

(3,233)

(0.01) Tax adjustments (14) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

90,653





(90,653)

-

(90,653)

(0.41) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (15) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

700,498

700,498

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 875,731

$ 334,751

$ 540,980

62 %

$ 182,335

21 %

$ 358,645

41 %

$ 118,271

$ 240,374

$ 33,173

14 %

$ 207,201

$ -

$ 207,201

$ 0.93

































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2016

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax (benefit) expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income attributable to Endo International plc (16)

Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (17) Reported (GAAP) $ 920,887

$ 632,218

$ 288,669

31 %

$ 337,040

37 %

$ (48,371)

(5)%

$ 117,094

$ (165,465)

$ (555,277)

336 %

$ 389,812

$ (46,216)

$ 343,578

$ 1.75 Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(212,844)

212,844





-





212,844





-

212,844

-





212,844

-

212,844

0.95 Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) -

(29,103)

29,103





-





29,103





-

29,103

-





29,103

-

29,103

0.13 Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(642)

642





(2,046)





2,688





-

2,688

-





2,688

-

2,688

0.01 Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -

(6,706)

6,706





-





6,706





-

6,706

-





6,706

-

6,706

0.03 Separation benefits and other restructuring (6) -

(6,405)

6,405





(9,063)





15,468





-

15,468

-





15,468

-

15,468

0.07 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (7) -

-

-





(5,259)





5,259





-

5,259

-





5,259

-

5,259

0.02 Asset impairment charges (8) -

-

-





(39,951)





39,951





-

39,951

-





39,951

-

39,951

0.18 Acquisition-related and integration costs (9) -

-

-





(24,287)





24,287





-

24,287

-





24,287

-

24,287

0.11 Fair value of contingent consideration (10) -

-

-





(23,884)





23,884





-

23,884

-





23,884

-

23,884

0.11 Other (13) -

-

-





-





-





(1,541)

1,541

-





1,541

-

1,541

0.01 Tax adjustments (14) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

559,202





(559,202)

-

(559,202)

(2.51) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (15) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

46,216

46,216

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 920,887

$ 376,518

$ 544,369

59 %

$ 232,550

25 %

$ 311,819

34 %

$ 115,553

$ 196,266

$ 3,925

2 %

$ 192,341

$ -

$ 192,323

$ 0.86

































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax (benefit) expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income attributable to Endo International plc

Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (17) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,913,331

$ 1,208,363

$ 704,968

37 %

$ 1,359,085

71 %

$ (654,117)

(34)%

$ 276,734

$ (930,851)

$ (69,408)

7 %

$ (861,443)

$ (708,903)

$ (1,570,346)

$ (3.86) Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(454,077)

454,077





-





454,077





-

454,077

-





454,077

-

454,077

2.03 Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) -

(215)

215





-





215





-

215

-





215

-

215

- Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(1,351)

1,351





(4,826)





6,177





-

6,177

-





6,177

-

6,177

0.03 Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -

(7,899)

7,899





-





7,899





-

7,899

-





7,899

-

7,899

0.04 Separation benefits and other restructuring (6) -

(6,687)

6,687





(32,698)





39,385





-

39,385

-





39,385

-

39,385

0.18 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (7) -

-

-





1,664





(1,664)





-

(1,664)

-





(1,664)

-

(1,664)

(0.01) Asset impairment charges (8) -

-

-





(929,006)





929,006





-

929,006

-





929,006

-

929,006

4.16 Acquisition-related and integration costs (9) -

-

-





(6,936)





6,936





-

6,936

-





6,936

-

6,936

0.03 Fair value of contingent consideration (10) -

-

-





(8,134)





8,134





-

8,134

-





8,134

-

8,134

0.04 Loss on extinguishment of debt (11) -

-

-





-





-





(51,734)

51,734

-





51,734

-

51,734

0.23 Other (13) -

-

-





-





-





4,168

(4,168)

-





(4,168)

-

(4,168)

(0.02) Tax adjustments (14) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

153,842





(153,842)

-

(153,842)

(0.69) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (15) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

708,903

708,903

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 1,913,331

$ 738,134

$ 1,175,197

61 %

$ 379,149

20 %

$ 796,048

42 %

$ 229,168

$ 566,880

$ 84,434

15 %

$ 482,446

$ -

$ 482,446

$ 2.16

































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2016

Total revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross margin

Gross margin %

Total operating expenses

Operating expense to revenue %

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

Operating margin %

Other non-operating expense, net

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax

Income tax (benefit) expense

Effective tax rate

(Loss) income from continuing operations

Discontinued operations, net of tax

Net (loss) income attributable to Endo International plc (16)

Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (17) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,884,426

$ 1,320,923

$ 563,503

30 %

$ 704,466

37 %

$ (140,963)

(7)%

$ 231,980

$ (372,943)

$ (673,992)

181 %

$ 301,049

$ (91,324)

$ 209,709

$ 1.35 Items impacting comparability:





























































Amortization of intangible assets (1) -

(424,513)

424,513





-





424,513





-

424,513

-





424,513

-

424,513

1.90 Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) -

(96,229)

96,229





(1,350)





97,579





-

97,579

-





97,579

-

97,579

0.44 Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) -

(1,309)

1,309





(2,796)





4,105





-

4,105

-





4,105

-

4,105

0.02 Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4) -

(33,633)

33,633





-





33,633





-

33,633

-





33,633

-

33,633

0.15 Royalty obligations (5) -

7,750

(7,750)





-





(7,750)





-

(7,750)

-





(7,750)

-

(7,750)

(0.03) Separation benefits and other restructuring (6) -

(6,405)

6,405





(20,592)





26,997





-

26,997

-





26,997

-

26,997

0.11 Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (7) -

-

-





(10,459)





10,459





-

10,459

-





10,459

-

10,459

0.05 Asset impairment charges (8) -

-

-





(169,576)





169,576





-

169,576

-





169,576

-

169,576

0.76 Acquisition-related and integration costs (9) -

-

-





(47,515)





47,515





-

47,515

-





47,515

-

47,515

0.21 Fair value of contingent consideration (10) -

-

-





(13,210)





13,210





-

13,210

-





13,210

-

13,210

0.06 Non-cash and penalty interest charges (12) -

-

-





-





-





(4,092)

4,092

-





4,092

-

4,092

0.02 Other (13) -

-

-





8,350





(8,350)





(2,860)

(5,490)

-





(5,490)

-

(5,490)

(0.02) Tax adjustments (14) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

686,416





(686,416)

-

(686,416)

(3.08) Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (15) -

-

-





-





-





-

-

-





-

91,324

91,324

- After considering items (non-GAAP) $ 1,884,426

$ 766,584

$ 1,117,842

59 %

$ 447,318

24 %

$ 670,524

36 %

$ 225,028

$ 445,496

$ 12,424

3 %

$ 433,072

$ -

$ 433,056

$ 1.94

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the Non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 are as follows:

(1) Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016

2017

2016

Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value step-up from contingent consideration $ 180,886



$ 204,593



$ 433,775



$ 407,973



Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value step-up from contingent consideration 10,057



8,251



20,302



16,540



Total $ 190,943



$ 212,844



$ 454,077



$ 424,513





(2) Adjustments for inventory step-up and other cost savings included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Fair value step-up of inventory sold $ 100



$ -



$ 26,600



$ -



Excess manufacturing costs that will be eliminated pursuant to integration plans -



-



2,503



-



Total $ 100



$ -



$ 29,103



$ -









Six Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Fair value step-up of inventory sold $ 215



$ -



$ 87,970



$ 957



Excess manufacturing costs that will be eliminated pursuant to integration plans -



-



8,259



393



Total $ 215



$ -



$ 96,229



$ 1,350





(3) Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Sales-based milestones $ 682



$ -



$ 642



$ -



Development-based milestones -



2,400



-



2,046



Total $ 682



$ 2,400



$ 642



$ 2,046









Six Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Sales-based milestones $ 1,351



$ -



$ 1,309



$ -



Development-based milestones -



4,826



-



2,796



Total $ 1,351



$ 4,826



$ 1,309



$ 2,796





(4) To exclude charges reflecting adjustments to excess inventory reserves related to the 2017 U.S. Generics Pharmaceuticals restructuring initiative and 2016 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals restructuring initiative.



(5) To adjust for the reversal of the remaining VOLTAREN® Gel minimum royalty obligations as a result of a generic entrant during the first quarter of 2016.



(6) Adjustments for separation benefits and other restructuring included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Separation benefits $ 609



$ 128



$ 6,405



$ 2,014



Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation -



-



-



3,402



Other 4,417



11,561



-



3,647



Total $ 5,026



$ 11,689



$ 6,405



$ 9,063









Six Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Separation benefits $ 2,270



$ 19,255



$ 6,405



$ 8,773



Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation charges -



398



-



7,771



Other 4,417



13,045



-



4,048



Total $ 6,687



$ 32,698



$ 6,405



$ 20,592





(7) To exclude litigation settlement charges or reimbursements.



(8) To exclude pre-tax, non-cash goodwill, intangible asset and property, plant and equipment impairment charges.





During the second quarter of 2017, we recorded total pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of $725 million. We announced the 2017 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals restructuring initiative in July 2017, which includes the discontinuation of certain commercial products. As a result, we assessed the recoverability of the impacted products, resulting in pre-tax, non-cash intangible asset impairment charges of approximately $58 million. We also recorded property, plant and equipment impairments related to this restructuring totaling $32 million. As a result of the decision to withdrawal OPANA® ER, we determined that the carrying amount of this intangible asset was no longer recoverable, resulting in a pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge of $21 million, representing the remaining carrying amount. As a result of the withdrawal of OPANA® ER from the market and the continued erosion of its U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment's Established Products portfolio, we initiated an interim goodwill impairment analysis of our Branded reporting unit. We recorded a pre-tax, non-cash asset impairment charge of $180 million for the amount by which the carrying amount exceeded the reporting unit's fair value. We entered into a definitive agreement to sell Somar on June 30, 2017, which resulted in Somar's assets and liabilities being classified as held for sale. The initiation of held-for-sale accounting, together with the agreed upon sale price, triggered an impairment review. Accordingly, we performed an impairment analysis using a market approach and determined that impairment charges were required. We recorded pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $26 million, $90 million and $10 million related to Somar's goodwill, other intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, respectively. The remaining charges during the second quarter were largely the result of market conditions impacting the recoverability certain indefinite and finite-lived intangible assets in our U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals segments.





During the first quarter of 2017, we recorded total impairment charges of $204 million. Pursuant to an existing agreement with Novartis AG, Endo's subsidiary, Paladin Labs Inc., licensed the Canadian rights to commercialize serelaxin, an investigational drug for the treatment of acute heart failure (AHF). On March 22, 2017, Novartis announced that a Phase III study of serelaxin in patients with AHF failed to meet its primary endpoints. As a result, Endo has concluded that its serelaxin in-process research and development intangible asset is fully impaired resulting in a$45 million non-cash impairment charge. As a result of the serelaxin intangible impairment, Endo assessed the recoverability of its Paladin goodwill balance and determined that the estimated fair value of the Paladin reporting unit was below its book value, resulting in a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $83 million. The remaining charges were largely the result of certain market conditions impacting the recoverability of developed technology intangible assets in Endo's U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.





During the three and six months ended June 30, 2016, we recorded pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of $40 million and $170 million, respectively, The charge for the three months ended June 30, 2016 resulted from certain market conditions impacting the commercial potential of certain intangible assets in our U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment. The charges for the six months ended June 30, 2016, were primarily driven by our 2016 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals restructuring initiative, which resulted in the discontinuation of certain commercial products and the abandonment of certain IPR&D projects.



(9) Adjustments for acquisition and integration items primarily relate to various acquisitions, including Par Pharmaceuticals. Amounts included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016

2017

2016

Integration costs (primarily third-party consulting fees) $ 2,233



$ 18,731



$ 4,476



$ 31,186



Transition services -



3,621



-



8,470



Other 7



1,935



2,460



7,859



Total $ 2,240



$ 24,287



$ 6,936



$ 47,515





(10) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from changes in market conditions impacting the commercial potential of the underlying products.



(11) To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with our April 2017 refinancing.



(12) To exclude penalty interest charges.



(13) Adjustments to other included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016



Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ (3,233)



$ -



$ 417



Other miscellaneous -



-



-



1,124



Total $ -



$ (3,233)



$ -



$ 1,541









Six Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016



Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ (5,927)



$ -



$ 1,672



Other miscellaneous expense (income) -



1,759



(8,350)



1,188



Total $ -



$ (4,168)



$ (8,350)



$ 2,860





(14) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.





As previously disclosed, during the second quarter of 2016, Endo recorded a discrete GAAP tax benefit of $636 million arising from outside basis differences. This benefit was excluded from our adjusted effective tax rate in accordance with our policy.



(15) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.



(16) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net (loss) income attributable to Endo International plc.



(17) Calculated as income (loss) from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2017

2016

2017

2016

GAAP EPS 223,158



222,863



223,086



223,021



Non-GAAP EPS 223,785



222,863



223,560



223,021





(18) Depreciation and amortization per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include certain depreciation amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Acquisition-related and integration costs and Separation benefits and other restructuring.



(19) To exclude Other (income) expense, net per the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Projected GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations to our Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for 2017:



Year Ending

December 31, 2017 Projected GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (4.76)

to $ (4.46)

Amortization of commercial intangible assets

3.42

Acquisition related, integration and restructuring charges and certain excess costs that will be eliminated pursuant to integration plans

1.28

Asset impairment charges

4.15

Loss on extinguished debts

0.23

Other

(0.03)

Tax effect of pre-tax adjustments at applicable tax rates

(0.94)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 3.35

to $ 3.65



The Company's guidance is being issued based on certain assumptions including:

Certain of the above amounts are based on estimates and there can be no assurance that Endo will achieve these results.

Includes all completed and pending business development transactions as of August 8, 2017 .

Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Net (loss) income attributable to Endo International plc (GAAP) to our Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017 (in thousands) and the calculation of our Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):



Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2017 Net (loss) income attributable to Endo International plc (GAAP) $ (5,127,121)

Income tax benefit (95,500)

Interest expense, net 457,713

Depreciation and amortization (18) 987,800

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (3,777,108)





Inventory step-up and other cost savings $ 28,335

Upfront and milestone-related payments 10,402

Inventory reserve decrease from restructuring (1,279)

Separation benefits and other restructuring 95,424

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net 11,827

Asset impairment charges 4,540,595

Acquisition-related and integration costs 23,199

Fair value of contingent consideration 18,747

Loss on extinguishment of debt 51,734

Share-based compensation 57,141

Other income, net (12,352)

Other adjustments 1,378

Discontinued operations, net of tax 740,857

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,788,900





Calculation of Net Debt:

Debt $ 8,285,439

Cash (excluding Restricted Cash) 616,534

Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 7,668,905





Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:

Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) 4.3



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted earnings per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, we stress that these are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These Non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures, except for projected adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

