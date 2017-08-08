sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,90 Euro		+0,107
+1,58 %
WKN: A1XDTV ISIN: NL0010696654 Ticker-Symbol: UQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIQURE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIQURE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,901
7,10
13:16
6,901
7,099
10:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIQURE NV
UNIQURE NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIQURE NV6,90+1,58 %