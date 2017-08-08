Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Mastercard's Quarterly Revenue Grew 13%; EPS Soared 24%

Research Desk Line-up: Western Union Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the second quarter 2017, Mastercard's net revenue grew to $3.1 billion, up 13% on an as reported basis and 14% on a currency-neutral basis. The growth in revenue was driven by an increase in switched transactions of 17% to 16.0 billion, a 9% increase in gross dollar volume (GDV) to $1.3 trillion, and an increase in cross-border volumes of 14% on a local currency basis. Additionally, acquisitions, primarily Vocalink, contributed 2% to this growth. These increases were partially offset by an increase in rebates and incentives, primarily due to new and renewed agreements and increased volumes. Mastercard's revenue numbers came in ahead of analysts' expectations of $2.98 billion.

During Q2 2017, Mastercard's total operating expenses increased 7% to $1.4 billion. Excluding the special items in Q2 2016, total adjusted operating expenses increased 17% on a currency-neutral basis. This includes a 6% impact from acquisitions, primarily Vocalink, and a 4% impact from foreign exchange-related charges. The remainder of the expenses was related to continued investments in strategic initiatives.

Mastercard's net income for Q2 2017 totaled $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per share, up from $1.0 billion, or $0.89 per share, in Q2 2016. The Company's earnings numbers exceeded Wall Street's estimates of $1.04 per share.

Operational Metrics

During Q2 2017, Mastercard's Worldwide GDV growth was 9% on a local currency basis, up 1 ppt from the previous quarter. US GDV grew 3% and was made up of credit and debit growth of 7% and 1%, respectively. Outside of the US, volume growth was 11%, similar to Q1 2017.

In the reported quarter, Mastercard's cross-border volume grew 14% on a local currency basis. The Company noted strong growth from Europe, especially growth UK inbound and outbound volumes, as well as Russia, Italy and France. Mastercard reported recovery in cross border volume in Latin America, with Brazil and Mexico leading the way, and in Asia/Pacific, the Company noted strong growth from South Korea, China, and Japan.

Mastercard's switched transactions continued to show solid growth at 17% globally again this quarter, with double-digit growth in all regions outside of the US. The Company saw continued strength in Brazil, Russia, and India. Globally, there were 2.4 billion MasterCard and Maestro-branded cards issued at the end of Q2 2017.

Capital Returned to Shareholders

During Q2 2017, Mastercard repurchased approximately 8 million shares at a cost of $931 million and returned $236 million in dividends. Quarter-to-date through July 24, the Company repurchased an additional 1.8 million shares at a cost of $226 million, which leaves $2.9 billion remaining under its current repurchase program authorizations.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2017, Mastercard's cash and cash equivalents were $5.18 billion compared to $6.72 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt totaled $5.33 billion at the end of the reported quarter compared to $5.18 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance

On Monday, August 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $130.38, marginally up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $129.82. A total volume of 1.59 million shares have exchanged hands. Mastercard's stock price soared 6.69% in the last one month, 22.32% in the past six months, and 34.58% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 26.28%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 32.38 and has a dividend yield of 0.67%. The stock currently has a market cap of $138.92 billion.

