Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: AGNC Investment's Q2 Bottom-Line Outperformed Market Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: AvalonBay Communities Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) ("AGNC"), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AGNC, following the Company's reporting of its financial results on July 26, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2017 (Q2 FY17). The Bethesda, Maryland-based Company's net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost, grew on a year-over-year basis, beating market consensus estimates. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the REIT - Residential industry. Pro-TD has currently selected AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on August 02, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on AvalonBay Communities when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on AGNC; also brushing on AVB. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AGNC

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AVB

Earnings Reviewed

In Q2 FY17, AGNC's interest income came in at $293 million compared to $318 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2016. The Company's interest expenses increased during the reported quarter to $112 million compared to $101 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, net interest income stood at $181 million for Q2 FY17, which was lower than the $217 million reported in the year-ago same quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Company reported comprehensive income available to common stockholders of $138 million, or $0.40 per common diluted share compared to $240 million, or $0.73 per common diluted share. AGNC's net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, stood at $0.67 per common share compared to $0.56 per common share in the year ago comparable quarter. The Company's net spread and dollar roll income beat market consensus estimates of $0.59 per common share.

Operating Metrics

The Company's Q2 FY17 economic return on common equity was 2.5% versus 3.3% in the previous year's comparable quarter. The economic return on equity was comprised of $0.54 as dividend per common share and a $0.06 decrease in tangible net book value per common share.

As on June 30, 2017, the real estate investment trust's net book value per common share stood at $20.80 versus $22.22 per common share in the year ago comparable quarter. Furthermore, tangible net book value per common share was $19.25 as of June 30, 2017.

Portfolio Standings and Liquidity

AGNC's investment portfolio, as on June 30, 2017, totaled $63.8 billion, which included $46.0 billion of agency mortgage backed securities (MBS), $17.3 billion of to-be-announced (TBA) mortgage positions, and $0.6 billion of credit risk transfer (CRT) and non-Agency securities.

As on June 30, 2017, the Company's investment's "at risk" leverage ratio was 8.1x, while average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the reported quarter stood at 8.0x. For Q2 FY17, the Company's investment portfolio bore a weighted-average constant repayment rate of 10.9% compared with 10.7% in the prior quarter.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's average asset yield on its "balance sheet funded assets" (investment portfolio excluding the net TBA position) came in at 2.66% versus 2.46% in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, AGNC's combined annualized net interest rate spread on the Company's balance sheet and dollar roll funded assets for the quarter was 1.55%, up from 1.51% for the prior quarter.

Also, as of June 30, 2017, AGNC Investment's cash and cash equivalents aggregated to $1.12 billion compared to $1.13 billion as on June 30, 2016.

Dividend and Share Buyback

In a separate press release on July 13, 2017, AGNC's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock for July 2017. The dividend is payable on August 07, 2017, to common stockholders of record as of July 31, 2017, with an ex-dividend date of July 27, 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, August 07, 2017, AGNC Investment's stock rose slightly by 0.38%, ending the trading session at $21.07. A total volume of 2.67 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 5.09% in the last three months, 9.74% in the past six months, and 5.93% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 16.22% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 4.36 and has a dividend yield of 10.25%. The stock currently has a market cap of $7.55 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily