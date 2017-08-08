DENVER, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- TrackX Holdings, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the signing of the first of two renewal option years with prime contractor Leidos for a US port implementation.

"Our continued partnership with Leidos ensures TrackX has continued exposure to the high-level security environments they serve such as defense, intelligence, homeland security along with the civil and health markets," said Tim Harvie, President and CEO of TrackX. "Renewing this license is a testament to the value and performance of our GAME platform."

About TrackX's Transportation Management System

TrackX provides a Transportation Management System (TMS) built on the TrackX GAME platform for Leidos and its customers. Operational since 2014, TrackX's TMS now tracks over 1.2 million truck entries into the various Marine Terminal Operators at the port per year. By interfacing with the port's Zebra Technologies' WhereNet system, TrackX provides real-time alerts for any trucks entering the facilities that are out of compliance with any regulations.

The installation supports this port's Comprehensive Truck Management Program (CTEP) and integrates with California Air Resource Board (CARB) Drayage Truck Registry to help ensure compliance to CARB regulations at the facilities. In addition, it facilitates monitoring of the Secure Truck Program compliance by carriers performing activities at the Port.

The TrackX GAME platform interfaces with existing asset tracking and management systems as well as accesses data from outside agencies and amalgamating this data to provide meaningful information, an essential component to maintaining regulatory compliance in the port environment. The customer has benefitted tremendously from the high level of quality and service that TrackX is providing and there are numerous similar opportunities where the solution may be implemented in the future.

About TrackX

TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive management of physical assets. TrackX's Global Asset Management for the Enterprise (GAME) enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur, including the implementation of TrackX's solution with Leidos are management's best estimates and cannot be guaranteed or relied upon and is forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

