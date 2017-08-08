TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX), an innovator of biological products and technologies, announces the execution of an agreement to supply an existing long-term customer with an increasing quantity of Microbix' viral antigen products over the next five years, with the parties having the option to extend that term. Sales from the agreement are expected to total $25 million, with approximately $10 million being new business.

Microbix infectious disease antigens are incorporated into diagnostic tests used by laboratories and hospitals around the world. The customer is a major global diagnostics company with growing sales of infectious disease tests that require more antigen supply.

The agreement also expedites the conversion to product derived from Microbix' new bioreactor - replacing its roller-bottle processes. The bioreactor process is expected to provide enhanced manufacturing capacity and immediate economic benefits for both Microbix and its customers. The companies have also agreed to explore additional opportunities to collaborate.

Phil Casselli, SVP of Business Development at Microbix, commented, "Our customer is a leading global diagnostics producer and our long-term partnership with them has been rewarding for both companies. We're delighted to expand this key relationship through this agreement, which also demonstrates the growing demand for Microbix' products."

Cameron Groome, CEO and President of Microbix, added, "We thank this important customer for its confidence in Microbix' capabilities. This agreement reinforces our position as a leading global provider of infectious disease antigens."

About Microbix

Microbix Biosystems Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and wellbeing. Microbix manufactures a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry. The Company also applies its biological expertise to develop other innovative and proprietary technologies and products. Its development pipeline currently includes two such proprietary products: (1) Kinlytic® Urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and (2) Lumisort™, a technology for ultra-rapid and efficient sorting of somatic cells that can be used to enrich cell populations of interest, such as in sexing semen. Established in 1988, Microbix is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

