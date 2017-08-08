Industry-leading distributor expands channels, outpaces peers, commands market share

Molex today announced the recipient of its 2016 European Distributor of the Year Award. Avnet Abacus accepted the annual award, which recognizes one outstanding channel partner for advancing Molex technology solutions through demonstrated growth in sales coupled with financial, operational and executive management excellence.

"Avnet Abacus serves an integral role in continuing the growth of Molex innovative technical solutions into the European market. We are proud to recognize their significant contribution to our distribution channel," said Henry Fuerniss, vice president sales and marketing EMEA, Molex. "Their team in Europe contributed to significant revenue growth for both companies."

Molex Distributor of the Year Award recipients are evaluated and selected based on criteria in multiple categories, including year over year sales growth, project conversion and engagement. A leading distributor of Interconnect, Passive, Electromechanical Power components, Avnet Abacus successfully outpaced peers to gain and command market share for Molex.

"We have a strong collaboration with Molex which has enabled us to create new opportunities and support customers with Molex products. We are honored to be recognized for bringing the broad range of best-in-class Molex solutions to an increasing number of customers," stated Alan Jermyn, V.P Marketing, Avnet Abacus.

