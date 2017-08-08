Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2017) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQB: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces the City of Adelanto's second reading and approval of Ordinance 572 for Medical Cannabis Manufacturing and Extraction at the July 26, 2017 regular scheduled City Council meeting.

The Ordinance number 572 for Medical Cannabis Manufacturing is scheduled to go into effect on August 25, 2017. The Company intends to file a request for final inspection of its manufacturing facility on August 24, 2017. Upon a final approval of the manufacturing facility and the implementation by the City of Adelanto of Ordinance 572, the Company will prepare the facility for the commencement of operations which will include both dry and wet production runs to calibrate the equipment and coordinate operational support systems and protocols.

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO of LDS, commenting on the new timeline stated, "The Company's commencement of its manufacturing operations has been delayed by regulatory adjustments at the municipal level. However, we believe these adjustments only make the Company's position in the industry stronger by reducing direct or indirect competition." Mr. Eckenweiler continued, "I believe that our Company's ability to produce the highest quality products safely and efficiently within a highly regulated environment will set standards for the cannabis industry. These standards, we believe, are necessary to convince the US federal government to adjust their views and ultimately their position on medical cannabis and the companies who produce medical cannabis products." The Company intends to continue a development strategy of building its infrastructure with the intention of exceeding the current and the proposed regulatory standards for the medical cannabis industry.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. In addition, with the entering into its management services agreements with NHMC, Inc. and CSPA Group, Inc., the Company has begun its foray into being directly involved in the growing of medicinal ingredients for, and the manufacturing of, its products. From seed to sale, the Company's products and ingredients will be tested for quality and composition throughout the formulation and production processes, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.