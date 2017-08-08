LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Healthtalk Live, Inc. (OTCQB: HLTK), a fully reporting consumer goods company specializing in hemp-infused food and beverage products, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued trademarks related to Humbly Hemp, and Endo Brands, two subsidiaries of HTLK.

When the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) intends to issue a trademark, it sends the applicant a Notice of Allowance. For this to happen, an applicant provides information such as product description, design, and blueprints or drawings. An examiner then processes the application and ultimately decides whether a trademark should be issued. For the trademark to be issued, the applicant must complete two additional steps after receiving the notice, pay the required issue fee and submit any final drawings. In the United States, a Trademark is a form of legal protection granted to the assignee.

Currently, Health Talk Live is marketing and selling a lineup of Humbly Hemp snack bars that are free of the most common allergens, gluten, preservatives, colors, artificial flavors and genetically modified ingredients. Hemp seeds contain all the essential amino acids and essential fatty acids necessary to maintain the healthy human body. No other plant source has the essential acids in such an easily digestible form; the essential fatty acids have the perfect ratio to meet the nutritional needs of the human body. Hemp seed and hemp seed oil are considered to be the most nutritionally complete food source in the world.

"Consumers' purchasing decisions are influenced by trademarks, packaging and the reputation these brands represent," said CEO Daniel Crawford.

The most recent trademarks:

(87537127) we have received from USPTO was Friday, July 21, 2017, on our corporate tagline of "Live Humbly."

(87524785) we have received from USPTO was Wednesday, July 12, 2017, on our corporate first use product word mark of "HANDFUL"

(87526672) we have received from USPTO was Thursday, July 13, 2017, on our corporate tagline of "ENDO WATER"

About Humbly Hemp Bars:

Humbly Hemp snack bars are straightforward, delicious, and jam-packed with the best ingredients on earth. Each bar is kosher, vegan, soy free, dairy free, gluten free, and free of all top 11 allergens. All of our bars start with a base of Gluten Free Rolled Oats, Hemp seeds, and Plant Protein. We offer three flavors Cinnamon Date, Berry Vanilla, and Cocoa + Sea Salt

About Healthtalk Live, Inc.:

Healthtalk Live Inc., a Santa Monica California based consumer and media company specializing in the brand development of health conscious, hemp-infused food and beverage products.

Humbly Hemp is a product line of delicious hemp based products. The snack line will feature hemp and CBD based foods that will delight the palette of consumers and thrill retailers with Americas fastest growing food category. A new CBD hemp based water line will be soon introduced sourced from an exclusive spring that is high in alkalinity and pure as the driven snow from where it came.

