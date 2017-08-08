AMGN Stock: A Break Above $182.50 Will Set the Wheels in MotionI am focusing on Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) stock because there are two factors that are worthy of excitement. First and foremost, I find the AMGEN stock chart compelling. New indicators on the company's stock chart are suggesting that holding a bullish bias on this investment is warranted.The second factor is that AMGN stock is a biotechnology stock; this sector has lagged the major market indices, but there is growing evidence that this sector is beginning to move. This move toward higher stock prices is only in its infancy and, therefore, it is worthy of excitement.Just to clarify before I.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...