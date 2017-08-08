Andersen Global announces a presence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by way of a Collaboration Agreement with Branco Consultores, a tax and legal firm. The addition of Branco Consultores demonstrates Andersen's growing presence in Latin America. Andersen Global has an existing presence in São Paulo and Campinas through Andersen Tax in Brazil, a member firm that joined in August of 2015.

The Branco Consultores team is led by Rubens Branco, who founded the firm in 2001. "Our goal is to provide seamless solutions to our clients globally, and collaborating with Andersen Global will allow us to better meet their increasingly international and complex needs," said Rubens. "In addition, for us, there is nothing more valuable than being a most trusted resource for our clients. We recognize that Andersen Global shares our same commitment to outstanding, best-in-class service."

Branco Consultores provides tax, legal and accounting services to both Brazilian and global corporations and individuals, including tax planning, negotiations, international operations, corporate restructuring, tax reviews, and transfer pricing.

"Rubens was one of the first tax partners at Arthur Andersen in Latin America. He has had a premier practice in Rio for decades," commented Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz. "In addition, he is truly a steward of the business as evidenced by his son, Daniel, also being a partner in the firm."

Andersen Global has more than 2,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in 70 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

