08.08.2017 | 15:44
Investor Network Invites You to the Vical Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast Live on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) will host a live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, August 8, 2017, 2017 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: August 8, 2017 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/17945
  • or www.vical.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or www.vical.com.

About Vical

Vical develops biopharmaceutical products for the prevention and treatment of chronic or life-threatening infectious diseases, based on its patented DNA delivery technologies and other therapeutic approaches. Additional information on Vical is available at www.vical.com.

