On Wednesday, 16 August 2017, ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) releases its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2017.



ALK will host a meeting for analysts and institutional investors that day at 1.30 p.m. (CEST) at which Management will review the financial results, the outlook and answer questions.



The meeting will be audio cast live on our website http://ir.alk.net, where the related presentation will be available shortly before the meeting begins.



Participants in the conference call are kindly requested to call in before 1.25 p.m. (CEST).



Danish participants should call in on tel. +45 7022 3500 and international participants should call in on tel. +44 (0) 20 7572 1187 or +1 646 722 4972. Please use the following participant pin code: 52826656#



For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525 Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, tel. +45 7877 4532, mobile +45 3050 2014



About ALK ALK is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company focusing on allergy prevention, diagnosis and treatment. ALK is a world leader in allergy immunotherapy - a treatment of the underlying cause of allergy. The company has approximately 2,300 employees, with subsidiaries, production facilities and distributors worldwide. ALK has entered into partnership agreements with Torii, Abbott, and Seqirus to commercialise sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablets in Japan, Russia and South-East Asia, and Australia and New Zealand, respectively. The company is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.



