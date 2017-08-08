GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.: GeckoSystems Launching CareBot Mobile Service Robot Dealer Program

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (OTC PINK: GOSY) (OTC Current | http://www.GeckoSystems.com) announced today that they are now accepting applications for the sale and servicing of their AI augmented CareBot mobile service robots.

"In the last two years, we have worked very hard to cost reduce our AI robotics solutions to enable a compelling value proposition to those seeking enrichment in family health care. Our CareBot not only has an MSRP of $4,950; but satisfies the three-legged milk stool fundamental requirements of:

100% collision-free for unattended errand running and patrolling,

auto follow of a pre-designated person,

and a verbal interface anywhere in the smart, connected IOT home for aging in place.

Our dealers will enjoy a satisfying margin, exclusivity, dealer training, financing, and national advertising," stated Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems.

Because CareBots are 100% safe, a family can create a fully autonomous virtual companion which will:

Verbally answer repetitive, common questions

Allow family to customize timely verbal reminders as a surrogate short-term memory:

Quantity and type medication reminders requiring verbal confirmation

Upcoming events like doctor appointments, family gatherings, TV shows, church functions, etc.

Play word games, riddles, and other memory exercises

Play favorite music as scheduled, desired

Safely, smoothly follow them from room to room like a pet dog or cat to stay close by for virtual companionship, automatic "situation" and/or emergency notifications, easy video/audio monitoring and virtual visits

Never hit anything as it automatically follows the parent, reminding them routinely that you care while watching over them for you, and yet contacting you or a designated party promptly if needed.

"This new dealership program (dealers@geckosystems.com) is in addition to numerous ongoing joint venture and/or licensing discussions, not only internationally, but also in the U.S. I am also pleased that as the Service Robotics industry begins to offer real products to eager, significant markets our capabilities are being recognized that our 1300+ shareholders will garner the ROI they deserve. They can continue to be confident that we expect this dealer program to result in first-year sales of over 1,000 CareBots. In addition to sales to retail dealers, GeckoSystems will earn additional licensing revenues to further increase shareholder value," concluded Spencer.

About GeckoSystems:

GeckoSystems has been developing innovative robotic technologies for twenty years. It is CEO Martin Spencer's dream to make people's lives better through AI robotic technologies.

The safety requirement for human quick WCET reflex time in all forms of mobile robots:

In order to understand the importance of GeckoSystems' breakthrough, proprietary, and exclusive AI software and why another Chinese robotics company desires a business relationship with GeckoSystems, it's key to acknowledge some basic realities for all forms of automatic, non-human intervention, vehicular locomotion and steering.

1. Laws of Physics such as Conservation of Energy, inertia and momentum limit a vehicle's ability to stop or maneuver. If for instance, a car's braking system design cannot generate enough friction for a given road surface to stop the car in 100 feet after brake application, that's a real limitation. If a car cannot corner at more than .9g due to a combination of suspension design and road conditions, that, also, is reality. Regardless how talented a NASCAR driver may be, if his race car is inadequate, he's not going to win races.

2. At the same time, if a car driver (or pilot) is tired, drugged, distracted, etc. their reflex time becomes too slow to react in a timely fashion to unexpected direction changes of moving obstacles, or the sudden appearance of fixed obstacles. Many car "accidents" result from drunk driving due to reflex time and/or judgment impairment. Average reflex time takes between 150 & 300ms.

3. In robotic systems, "human reflex time" is known as Worst Case Execution Time (WCET). Historically, in computer systems engineering, WCET of a computational task is the maximum length of time the task could take to execute on a specific hardware platform. In big data, this is the time to load up the data to be processed and then outputted into useful distillations, summaries, or common sense insights. GeckoSystems' basic AI self-guidance navigation system processes 147 megabytes of data per second using low cost, Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) Single Board Computers (SBCs).

4. Highly trained and skilled jet fighter pilots have a reflex time (WCET) of less than 120ms. Their "eye to hand" coordination time is a fundamental criterion for them to be successful jet fighter pilots. The same holds true for all high-performance forms of transportation that are sufficiently pushing the limits of the Laws of Physics to require the quickest possible reaction time for safe human control and/or usage.

5. GeckoSystems' WCET is less than 100ms, or as quick, or quicker than most gifted jet fighter pilots, NASCAR race car drivers, etc. while using low-cost COTS and SBCs.

6. In mobile robotic guidance systems, WCET has 3 fundamental components.

a. Sufficient Field of View (FOV) with appropriate granularity, accuracy, and update rate.

b. Rapid processing of that contextual data such that common-sense responses are generated.

c. Timely physical execution of those common-sense responses.

In order for any companion robot to be utilitarian for family care, it must be a "three legged milk stool."

(1) Human quick reflex time to avoid moving and/or unmapped obstacles, (GeckoNav: http://tinyurl.com/le8a39r)

(2) Verbal interaction (GeckoChat: http://tinyurl.com/nnupuw7) with a sense of date and time (GeckoScheduler: http://tinyurl.com/kojzgbx), and

(3) Ability to automatically find and follow designated parties (GeckoTrak: http://tinyurl.com/mton9uh) such that verbal interaction can occur routinely with video and audio monitoring of the care receiver is uninterrupted.

An earlier third party verification of GeckoSystems' AI-centric, human quick sense and avoidance of moving and/or unmapped obstacles by one of their mobile robots can be viewed here: http://t.co/NqqM22TbKN.

These videos illustrate the development of the technology that makes GeckoSystems a world leader in Service Robotics development. Early CareBot prototypes were slower and frequently pivoted in order to avoid a static or dynamic obstacle; later prototypes avoided obstacles without pivoting. Current CareBots avoid obstacles with a graceful "bicycle smooth" motion. The latest videos also depict the CareBot's ability to automatically go faster or slower depending on the amount of clutter (number of obstacles) within its field of view. This is especially important when avoiding moving obstacles in "loose crowd" situations like a mall or an exhibit area.

In addition to the timeline videos, GeckoSystems has numerous YouTube videos. The most popular of which are the ones showing room-to-room automatic self-navigation of the CareBot through narrow doorways and a hallway of an old 1954 home. You will see the CareBot slow down when going through the doorways because of their narrow width and then speed up as it goes across the relatively open kitchen area. There are also videos of the SafePath wheelchair, which is a migration of the CareBot AI-centric navigation system to a standard power wheelchair, and recently developed cost effective depth cameras were used in this recent configuration. SafePath navigation is now available to OEM licensees and these videos show the versatility of GeckoSystems' fully autonomous navigation solution.

The company has successfully completed an Alpha trial of its CareBot personal assistance robot for the elderly. It was tested in a home care setting and received enthusiastic support from both caregivers and care receivers. The company believes that the CareBot will increase the safety and well-being of its elderly charges while decreasing stress on the caregiver and the family.

Kinect Enabled Personal Robot video:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn93BS44Das

Above, the CareBot demonstrates static and dynamic obstacle avoidance as it backs in and out of a narrow and cluttered alley. There is no joystick control or programmed path; movements are smoother than those achieved using a joystick control. GeckoNav creates three low levels of obstacle avoidance: reactive, proactive, and contemplative. Subsumptive AI behavior within GeckoNav enables the CareBot to reach its target destination after engaging in obstacle avoidance.

