Order book as of 30 June 2017: €338 million

Regulatory News:

Heurtey Petrochem (Paris:ALHPC) generated revenues of €130 million* in the first half of 2017, down 26% compared to the first half of 2016 (-28% at constant exchange rates).

The Furnaces segment accounted for 72% of revenues, of which 34% was for refining, 19% for petrochemicals, and 19% for hydrogen, with the remaining 28% generated by Gas Processing.

The regional breakdown was 25% from the Americas, 33% from Asia-Oceania, 31% from the Middle East and Africa and 11% from Europe and Russia.

The Group's order book at 30 June 2017 totalled €338 million**, compared to €340 million as of 30 June 2016. It was also down slightly from 31 March 2017 (€345 million).

Gas Processing accounts for 68% of the order book, with Furnaces making up the remaining 32% (12% in refining, 16% in hydrogen and 4% in petrochemicals). The Americas account for 56% of the order book, Middle East/Africa 14%, Asia/Oceania 19%, and Europe/Russia 11%.

* Unaudited figure

** The order book includes €107 million in Gas Processing contracts in Venezuela, on which the Group does not anticipate any progress in 2017.

Next press release: H1 2017 results on 14 September 2017 after market close.

About Heurtey Petrochem (www.heurtey.com

Heurtey Petrochem is a global oil and gas engineering group operating across two market segments:

Process furnaces for refining, petrochemicals and hydrogen production. Petrochem is one of the global leaders in this segment.

Natural gas processing via its Prosernat subsidiary. In this sector, the Group operates in both EPC engineering and as a technology licensor.

Heurtey Petrochem operates via a large international subsidiary network, with a presence in Brazil, China, India, Korea, Malaysia, Romania, Russia and the United States. The group generated revenues of €319 million in 2016. Heurtey Petrochem is listed on the Euronext Paris Alternext market. (ISIN: FR0010343186, Ticker: ALHPC). Heurtey Petrochem is a subsidiary of Axens, which holds an 89.4% stake.

Forward-looking statements and information concerning the activities of Heurtey Petrochem are included in the press release above. They notably include information relative to the financial situation, results and activities of Heurtey Petrochem. They are based on the expectations and estimates of the management of Heurtey Petrochem.

These forward-looking statements and information are associated with a certain degree of risk and uncertainty and are likely to be affected by known or unknown factors, many of which cannot be controlled by Heurtey Petrochem and cannot be easily anticipated. They may yield results that are substantially different from those expected or suggested by these statements. These risks include: uncertainty about changes in relationships with the clientele, suppliers and strategic partners; and generally any unfavourable change in the economic situation, the intensification of competition or modification of the regulatory environment which could affect the activities of Heurtey Petrochem. This list of factors should not be considered as exhaustive.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005850/en/

Contacts:

Heurtey Petrochem

Dominique Henri, Chairman and CEO

Gregory Matouskoff Group CFO

+33 (0) 1 41 93 80 00

invest@heurtey.com