The Company carried 540 thousand passengers on international flights in July. The number of passengers was 10% above the figure for July last year. The Company has never before carried more passengers in a single month. The passenger load factor was 88.4% compared to 87.5% in July last year. The number of available seat kilometres increased by 12% between years. Passengers on domestic and regional flights were nearly 37 thousand in July. The capacity was increased by 2% compared to July 2016. The load factor was 69.7.6%, decreasing by 1.4 percentage points from last year. The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 15% between years. Cargo transport increased by 41%year-on-year, due to increased import to Iceland and via transport between Europe and N-America. The number of sold room nights at our Hotels decreased by 4% compared to previous year. The room occupancy was 87.4%, compared to 90.8% in July last year.



INTERNATIONAL JUL 17 JUL 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 540,475 489,163 10% 2,289,761 2,033,953 13% Load Factor 88.4% 87.5% 0.9 ppt 82.7% 82.1% 0.6 ppt Available Seat KM 1,906.9 1,696.5 12% 8,560.4 7,508.0 14% (ASK'000,000) DOMESTIC AND JUL 17 JUL 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) REGIONAL FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 36,550 36,892 -1% 197,078 185,235 6% Load Factor 69.7% 71.2% -1.4 ppt 66.3% 69.6% -3.3 ppt Available Seat KM 26.7 26.3 2% 117.4 104.9 12% (ASK'000,000) CHARTER FLIGHTS JUL 17 JUL 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 100.0% 0.0 ppt 96.7% 96.4% 0.3 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,489 2,169 15% 15,151 13,890 9% CARGO JUL 17 JUL 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM 10,778 7,624 41% 65,004 60,692 7% (FTK'000) HOTELS JUL 17 JUL 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room 45,647 45,647 0% 222,080 201,929 10% Nights Sold Hotel Room 39,882 41,469 -4% 178,303 163,134 9% Nights Utilisation of Hotel 87.4% 90.8% -3.5 ppt 80.3% 80.8% -0.5 ppt Rooms



For further detailed information please contact:



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 665-8801 Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director Investor Relations, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 840-7010



