Global Biosimilar Insulin Market Report 2022: Key Players are Biocon, Biogenomics, Eli Lilly, Geropharm, Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Samsung Bioepis, Sedico & Wockhardt

The potential of insulin biosimilars like Basaglar is huge in the upcoming future, the demand will significantly grow in developed market as the countries including US, Europe and Japan have shown a great enthusiasm towards biosimilar products especially Europe. The developed market somehow, with the exception of the United States, has represented the greatest biosimilars presence today. Most biosimilars manufacturers have been and remain focused on the developed markets whether it is for their historic and current opportunities (EU) or for their future market potential (United States, Japan).



Devoted regulatory pathways set the foundation for stringent, abbreviated approval processes which, in turn, have nourished investor interest. Biosimilars adoption in developed markets has been primarily payer-driven, especially in European markets, given payers' urgent, unmet need to contain public health care expenditures.

Thus similar hopes are confined with the biosimilar insulins.In contrary to the developed world, developing countries tends to believe more in biosimilar versions of essential drugs. Like India and China are developing biosimilar versions of insulin from past several years but did not gained popularity due to the lack of biosimilar regulatory framework. However, in contrasting emerging markets with developed markets, the limited patient access to affordable biologics and the openness of physicians to low cost therapies offers potentially significant opportunities.



Certainly the future for biosimilar insulin is brightened by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, high cost of branded insulins and the patent cliff scenarios. The expected entry of biosimilars onto the insulin market could significantly change the insulin landscape in the coming years. These products could have a notable impact on diabetes treatment costs, accessibility of insulin, insulin market competition, and the number of insulin choices available to patients. However, biosimilar companies will face major challenges on regulatory, commercial, and competitive fronts as they seek to enter this market.

Biocon

Biogenomics

Eli Lilly

Gan&Lee Pharmaceuticals

Geropharm

Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries

Paras Biopharmaceuticals

Samsung Bioepis

Sedico

Wockhardt

1. Prologue to Insulin Biosimilars



2. Rationale Design of Insulin Molecule



3. Mechanism of Insulin in Diabetics



4. Engineering of Synthetic Insulin



5. Insulinotherapeutics in Diabetes



6. Global Economic Aspects of Insulin



7. Global Economic Cost of Diabetes



8. Global Aspects of Biosimilar Insulins



9. Global Biosimilar Insulin Market Overview



10. Global Biosimilar Insulin Clinical Pipeline Insight



11. Marketed Biosimilar Insulin Clinical Insight by Company, Indication & Phase



12. Biosimilar Insulin Future Targeted Market



13. Global Biosimilar Insulin Market Dynamics



14. Future Implications of Biosimilar Insulin



15. Competitive Landscape



