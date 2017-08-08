USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Market to Reach $350 Million by 2021: Key Players are Hitachi, IBA Proton Therapy, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation & Varian Medical Systems

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Market: Patient Numbers, Forecast by Age & Tumors (36 Cancer Types Analyzed)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Market has potential to reach close to US$ 350 Million by the end of year 2021. But its actual market is predicted to be less than even half of this figure. The difference between this actual and potential market is due to its demand and supply gap. In United States, the cancer incidence among pediatric is rising at rapid pace. USA has largest and more efficient proton therapy center in world due to long history of its proton therapy research and huge investment on center development.



The largest treated pediatric patient with proton therapy in USA is Ependymoma which has almost 15 percent share in United States pediatric proton therapy market. Moreover the ability of proton therapy to treat numerous types of pediatric cancer in a more efficient way than traditional radiotherapy has made it preferential choice for pediatric cancer patients.



Proton Therapy has gained prominence in such a short period due to continuous development of cutting-edge technology like intensity-modulated proton therapy (IMPT) and pencil beam technology. Moreover rising cancer incidence among children in United States reinforced pediatric proton therapy market for faster growth.



Companies Mentioned

Hitachi

IBA Proton Therapy

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Varian Medical Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Findings



2. United States Pediatric Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential)



3. USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Market by Age Group



4. USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



5. USA Pediatric Proton Therapy Patients Numbers by Age Group



6. Tumor Types - USA Pediatrics Proton Therapy Market (2010 - 2021)



7. Tumor Types - United States Pediatrics Proton Therapy Patients (2010 - 2021)



8. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center



9. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors



10. Proton Therapy - Challenges



11. Global Proton Therapy - Company Analysis (2010-2021)



12. Proton Therapy - Reimbursement Policies



