Global Orthopaedic Devices Market 2017-2023 - Prominent Players Include Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Medtronic, and Smith & Nephew

The "Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Trends and Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Orthopedic Devices Market revenue in APAC is expected to reach $11.72 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The regions covered in the report Global Orthopedic Devices Market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America is the leading region for the growth of the Orthopedic Devices Market followed by Europe. There has been a significant increase in the number of individuals undergoing treatment for various orthopedic procedures in the US.

Europe accounted for the second largest share of the market with chronic pain being one of the major complications of the orthopedic disorder cases. In 2015, the public spending on healthcare in Europe amounted to 18% of the overall government expenditure. The expenditure on chronic pain care with orthopedic devices is directly reimbursed to hospitals within the NHS. Clinical evidence of orthopedic devices compared to other treatment, such as drug therapy, is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Factors, such as the increased prevalence of orthopedic diseases, the presence of a large pool of patients, and an increase in the awareness about treatment for complex orthopedic issues, drive the market growth. The increase in government spending in healthcare, infrastructure, research centers, and establishing of manufacturing facilities by major vendors in the Global Orthopedic Devices Market are also influencing the high growth rate of the market.

Prominent players, such as Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Medtronic, and Smith & Nephew, along with other universities and orthopedic research centers are coming up with new orthopedic products in the market, which are expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period. Significant investments in R&D and increased awareness about complex orthopedic procedures are expected to boost the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Types: Market Size and Analysis



6 End User: Market Size and Analysis



7 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape

9 Vendor Profiles



10 Companies to Watch For

11 Other prominent vendors



Companies Mentioned



Arthrex, Inc

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes, Inc.)

K2M

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive.

Orthofix Intenational N.V.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp.

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

