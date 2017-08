The copper price has performed fantastic lately, much stronger than we anticipated. However, the real test kicks in right now at these price levels. The importance of $2.90 should not be underestimated. The real bull market starts above $3.00, not before. The weekly copper price chart on 5-years makes our point. Althoug copper broke higher from a falling trend (line) it still has to clear a very important ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...