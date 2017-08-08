Global $4.1 Billion Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) in Healthcare Market 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) in Healthcare Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2021 - Focus on Component, RFID Tags, Country Analysis, Application and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global healthcare RFID market is anticipated to reach $4.1 billion by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 21.64% during the forecast period between 2017-2021.



The report constitutes of an extensive study of RFID technology in the healthcare market. It includes a thorough analysis of different types of components using RFID technology in healthcare. RFID technology in healthcare market has further been segmented in terms of application, which helps in understanding the need of deploying RFID technology into different applications. It further explains the driving factors, challenges and growth opportunities of RFID technology in the healthcare market. Major players have been identified on the basis of portfolio diversification related to RFID enabled technology, geographical presence and developments related to RFID technology in healthcare.

The factors driving the growth of RFID technology market in healthcare include price, capability and size. As the price of RFID technology is declining, its demand is extensively increasing across all the verticals including healthcare, retail, transportation and defence among others. However, even with such enormous growth, RFID technology in healthcare market is facing a number of challenges which include security and privacy concerns, large amount of initial installation costs and lack of skilled professionals.



The growth in RFID in healthcare market over the period 2017-2021 is expected to be primarily supplemented by factors such as increasing need of patient monitoring due to increasing geriatric population, advancement of product development and increasing support by government for adoption of RFID technology. Furthermore, the future of RFID in healthcare market is expected to be favorable on account of impelling demand due to research and development activities being carried out in companies, expanding internet connectivity along with rising rate of mobile adoption.



The answers to the following key questions can be found in the report:

What is the size, in terms of revenue, of RFID in Healthcare market in 2016, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2021?

What are different type of components for RFID products in Healthcare by respective manufacturers?

What is the revenue generation of RFID in Healthcare being utilized by different end-use applications in 2016 and their growth prospects?

How increase in a number of RFID Tags is affecting the growth of RFID in Healthcare market?

What is the market size of RFID in Healthcare on the basis of different regions?

What are the key trends and opportunities in RFID in Healthcare market, pertaining to countries included in different regions?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the market by analyzing the futuristic scenario of RFID in Healthcare market?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for RFID technology in Healthcare during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global RFID in Healthcare market?

What kind of new strategies is being adopted by existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of key players in the RFID in Healthcare market by analyzing through a market share analysis and competitive benchmarking model?

Who are the key market players in the market, along with their detailed analysis & profiles?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Report Scope and Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Market Dynamics

4. Competitive Landscape

5. Industry Analysis

6. Global RFID in Healthcare Market by Component

7. Global RFID in Healthcare Market by Application

8. Global RFID in Healthcare Market by Geography

9. Company Profiles



Awarepoint Corporation

CAEN RFID srl

Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.

Ekahau, Inc.

GAO RFID Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

Intermec (Honeywell International Inc.)

LogiTag Systems Ltd.

MetraTec GmbH

Radianse

SMARTRAC N.V.

STid Electronic Identification

Sonitor RTLS Technologies

Stanley Innerspace

Tagsys RFID Group, Inc. (CXIgnited)

ThingMagic, Inc.

VIZBEE RFID Solutions

WaveMark, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gzqrxg/global_radio

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716