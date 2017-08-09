Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 09/08/2017 / 14:02 UTC+8 *BGMC International Limited*: *Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited* (9 August 2017, Hong Kong) Focusing on providing a wide range of construction services and capable of undertaking PPP projects based on the "Build, Lease, Maintain and Transfer" ("BLMT") model, the Malaysian-based construction services company, BGMC International Limited ("BGMC" or the "Group", 1693.hk), is pleased to announce its successful listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("SEHK") via an initial public offering ("IPO"), BGMC's Shares has commenced trading on SEHK today. Fortune Financial Capital Limited acted as the Sole Sponsor on this IPO. BGMC's shares were actively traded in the first day morning session and recorded a satisfactory price performance. In the morning session, BGMC shares recorded the highest at HK$0.91, and closed at HK$0.90, representing an increase of approximately 30.00% and 28.57% respectively as compared to the offer price of HK$0.70. A total of approximately 386.32 million shares were traded, and the total turnover amounted to approximately HK$317.11 million. *Tan Sri Dato' Sri GOH Ming Choon, Chairman and Executive Director of BGMC*, said, "I am very pleased with the successful listing of BGMC's shares, which marks a new chapter of the Group's development. BGMC, being a Malaysia-based construction services company, provides a wide range of construction services and capable of undertaking PPP projects based on the BLMT model. The successful listing allows greater flexibility in the Group's funding, and increases its market share in the local construction industry with its enhancing professional and outstanding services. Looking ahead, with the Group's strong capital foundation, brand advantage as well as experienced management team, we will grasp the opportunities in the construction industry of Malaysia, and continue our efforts in business development. The Group also intends to undertake more BLMT or PPP projects in Malaysia and overseas, especially in the ASEAN Region, and strives for greater returns for the shareholders in long term. " -End- *About BGMC International Limited* Founded in 1996, BGMC International Limited is a construction services company based in Malaysia. With an operating history of over 20 years, it provides a wide range of construction services to customers. Armed with experience and expertise in construction services, the Group is capable of undertaking public private partnership (PPP) projects based on the Build, Lease, Maintain and Transfer (BLMT) model that can allow it to generate long-term recurring cash flow. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UOQBHLOIHY [1] Document title: BGMC International Limited: Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 09/08/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=817e02d9415bf2c52cc90cde7859ff02&application_id=599901&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

