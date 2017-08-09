NEW YORK and ZURICH, Switzerland, 2017-08-09 09:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIX Swiss Exchange and Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today have announced that Nasdaq, in collaboration with its technology partner Chain, will provide distributed ledger technology (DLT) for a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for SIX's OTC structured products business. The solution will integrate with several systems currently managed by SIX and utilize the DLT capabilities at the core of the Nasdaq Financial Framework, Nasdaq's next-generation enterprise architecture stack. With the MVP, SIX gains first-hand experience regarding the implementation of a DLT solution and investigating how to leverage blockchain technology for SIX and its members in the post-trade environment.



"We are always keen to explore innovative technologies which could serve as basis for wider commercial offering," said Chris Landis, Division CEO SIX Swiss Exchange. "Working together with Nasdaq reinforces our commitment towards being an exchange at the technology forefront."



"Nasdaq is a strong believer in the power of emerging technologies to transform financial markets," said Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President and Head of Market Technology, Nasdaq. "This project with SIX Swiss Exchange, one of our long-term partners, is a prime opportunity to explore and implement blockchain technology in a controlled, highly collaborative environment."



In October 2016, Nasdaq and SIX Swiss Exchange extended their current technology contract, which includes trading technology for SIX equities, ETFs, structured products, funds and fixed income markets, as well as SMARTS Market Surveillance and Nasdaq Pre-Trade Risk Management. The two companies have been partners for more than 10 years.



Nasdaq's market infrastructure technologies, including trading, real-time risk, index, clearing, CSD and market surveillance systems are operated in over 100 marketplaces, regulators, clearing houses and central securities depositories across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.



About SIX Swiss Exchange



SIX Swiss Exchange is one of the leading exchanges in Europe. It connects companies from around the world with international investors and trading participants. It creates particularly market-oriented framework conditions for listing and trading in its highly liquid segments. SIX Swiss Exchange multiplies the locational advantages of the Swiss financial marketplace with first-rate services and is an ideal listing location. It distributes its own range of indices, including Switzerland's most important blue-chip index SMI®. With the world's most advanced trading technology X-stream INET it offers excellent trading conditions.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



