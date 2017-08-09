Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. / Miscellaneous - High Priority Senvion S.A.: Financial close for Senvion's 299 MW Chile contract; revenue guidance adjusted 09-Aug-2017 / 10:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Financial close for Senvion's 299 MW Chile contract; revenue guidance adjusted * Senvion has today received the information that the financial close for its conditional 299 megawatts (MW) contract in Chile has been finally achieved and the order is in conversion. The contract will see Senvion supply and install 93 turbines for two wind farm projects, Sarco and Aurora. The completion of the projects is now scheduled for 2018. As a result and as indicated earlier, Senvion's forecast revenues will partly shift to 2018 leading to an adjusted revenue guidance for 2017 of EUR 1.9 - 1.95 billion. However, this is not expected to affect the guided adjusted EBITDA margin of the company which will stay unchanged at 8.0 - 8.5 %. The positive effects of Senvion's Move Forward efficiency program are already visibly leading to efficiency gains and lower interest costs in connection with the successful refinancing. In the first half of 2017, Senvion had a firm order intake of EUR 940 million, 70 % higher compared to the first six months of 2016 without including the order in Chile. Contact: Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 7034 7992 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg Category Code: MSCH TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4511 End of Announcement EQS News Service 599957 09-Aug-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2017 04:03 ET (08:03 GMT)