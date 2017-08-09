Expanded Cloud Security Partner Programme to meet accelerated demand for cyber security services in DACH, Benelux, Nordics, Poland, Turkey, and Middle East

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that it has expanded its international partner network across Europe and the Middle East. The appointment of five new value-added distributor (VAD) partners to its Cloud Security Partner Programme will enable Neustar to address the increased and continuously growing demand for security services, particularly DDoS mitigation and DNS solutions, in EMEA.

The new partners SoftShell in DACH, CRYPSYS Data Security BV in Benelux, IT2Trust/ePrinus in Poland and the Nordic region, E-Data in Turkey and Spectrami in the Middle East are all leading VADs in their regions specialising in cyber security. They join Neustar as the company expands its EMEA DDoS mitigation network capacity with the activation of new nodes in Frankfurt, London, and Amsterdam. Further EMEA nodes are rolling out during the second half of the year in Dubai and Stockholm, creating an EMEA-wide ring of in-region scrubbing mitigation centres.

The nodes in Frankfurt and Amsterdam have increased Neustar's EMEA network capacity to more than 1 Tbps helping to quadruple Neustar's global DDoS defence capacity to 4 Tbps and puts it on track to have 10 Tbps online in the first quarter of 2018. This significantly increased capacity, distributed across the regional nodes, enables Neustar and its Cloud Security Partners to offer security services with added customer value as managing traffic at in-region mitigation centres offsets latency and restores network performance in a more efficient way, with minimal service disruption.

As a member of the Neustar Cloud Security Partner Programme, the new partners have access to an industry-leading cloud security solutions stack and service level agreements (SLAs), complemented with extensive training and support. Neustar UltraDNS and Neustar SiteProtect flexibly deliver security, reliability and performance with the expertise that can only be achieved from managing one of the largest and fastest DNS and DDoS mitigation networks in the world. Neustar will work with all its partners to deliver state-of-the-art cyber security on premise solutions that meet their customers' needs.

"DDoS attacks are unrelenting and evolving every day, so it's not surprising that we're seeing accelerated demand for security services across Europe and the Middle East. Activation of the nodes in Frankfurt and Amsterdam was the first step in addressing this demand, welcoming these five VADs as channel partners is the next, and we're very excited about that," said Lee Finck, Vice President, Worldwide Channels, Neustar. "Our roll-out of additional nodes, across the globe, is on track, meaning that by 2018 customers of SoftShell, IT2Trust, E-Data, Spectrami and CRYPSYS will be protected by the world's largest, most distributed and technically advanced DDoS mitigation network."

