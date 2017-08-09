sprite-preloader
09.08.2017
Helaba Commits Itself to the Principles of the UN Global Compact

FRANKFURT, Germany, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Helaba has signed a declaration on the implementation of the UN Global Compact's ten principles for corporate sustainability in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption. In so doing, it has committed itself to supporting and promoting the principles.

Herbert Hans Grüntker, the Chairman of Helaba's Board of Managing Directors, commented: "We view our commitment to implement the principles of the UN Global Compact as a mandate to align our strategies and activities towards the sustainability goals and vision of the initiative. The declaration to implement the principles takes place in the context of a wide-ranging project extending across all business segments with the aim of improving and sharpening the Helaba Group's sustainability profile."

The Global Compact, which was enacted by the United Nations, is the largest and most significant worldwide initiative for corporate sustainability. It pursues a vision of an inclusive and sustainable global economy that benefits all people, communities and markets, both today and in the future, based on the following principles.

  1. Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and
  2. make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.
  3. Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;
  4. the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;
  5. the effective abolition of child labour; and
  6. the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.
  7. Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges;
  8. undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and
  9. encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies.
  10. Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.


Press and Communication
MAIN TOWERNeue Mainzer Strasse 52-58
60311 Frankfurt am Main http://www.helaba.de
Tel.: +49-(0)-69/9132-2192

Mike Peter Schweitzer
E-Mail: mikepeter.schweitzer@helaba.de


Ursula-Brita Krück
E-Mail: ursula-brita.krueck@helaba.de


© 2017 PR Newswire